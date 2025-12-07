Over 40 Iranian books unveiled at non/fictio№27 in Moscow

TEHRAN – More than 40 new Iranian works translated into Russian were unveiled on Saturday evening at the non/fictio№27, the 27th International Book Fair for High-Quality Fiction & Non-Fiction in Moscow, Russia.

Among the works unveiled were 25 new titles from Sadra Publications, affiliated with the Ibn Sina Foundation, presented in a ceremony attended by Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, IRNA reported.

During his visit to the fair, the ambassador told reporters that Iranian works translated into Russian have a large and growing audience.

He pointed to Sadra Publications as an example and noted, “The foundation has so far published more than 500 works in Russian, many of which are translations of distinguished Iranian books”.

“The publisher’s works in the fields of Iranology, Islamic studies, and philosophy are particularly noteworthy,” he added.

Green Palm Publications has also showcased 60 Iranian books translated into Russian at the fair. “Works from more than 15 Iranian publishers, mostly titles for children, adolescents, and families, are being displayed at this booth,” Masoud Ahmadvand, cultural attaché of Iran’s embassy in Russia, said.

Ahmadvand also noted that in honor of the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a number of commemorative titles are being offered at the booth.

According to Hassan Moslemi, head of the Translation and Publishing Center of Al-Mustafa International University, this publisher has presented 70 works at the fair, including 11 new titles.

“Al-Mustafa Publications translates books into 43 languages, primarily targeting academics, scholars, and readers interested in precise religious texts,” Moslemi said, adding that the publisher has published 7,800 authored titles in various languages.

This year’s edition of the book fair, with the participation of around 400 publishers, was held from December 4 to 7.

SS/