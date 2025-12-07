UAE and the renewed dispute over three Iranian islands

TEHRAN - Shargh, in an analysis, addressed Abu Dhabi’s threat to file a case against the Islamic Republic at The Hague over the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

The paper argues that European support, coupled with China and Russia’s “yellow light,” has escalated this long‑standing dispute to an unprecedented level of tension. Experts emphasize that Iran must pursue two parallel tracks: first, “legal neutralization” by preventing any interpretation that suggests consent or willingness to negotiate over territorial integrity; and second, “strengthening sovereignty on the ground” through active presence, infrastructure development, and consolidation of political and economic functions on the islands, so that any doubt about Iran’s factual ownership is dispelled. The current trajectory shows that the islands' issue is not merely a bilateral dispute with the UAE, but part of a broader architecture in the Persian Gulf’s security order. The new tensions underscore the reality that managing disputes is impossible without a proactive redefinition of Iran’s role in the Persian Gulf.

Khorasan: Sending Iran’s security message from Mashhad

Khorasan, in a commentary, highlighted Iran’s hosting of the largest international gathering since the 12‑day assault by the Zionist regime (and later by the U.S.) on the Islamic Republic. It said, 15 parliamentary delegations from some Asia’s most influential countries attended the “Permanent Meeting of the Political Committee of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly” in Mashhad. The presence of so many delegations—from East Asia to West Asia, from the Persian Gulf region to Central Asia and the northern reaches of the continent—demonstrates the Islamic Republic’s capacity to maintain security and stability, and signals the failure of Western policies aimed at isolating Iran. A notable outcome of the meeting was the acknowledgment by most delegations that their perception of Iran had shifted after visiting Mashhad. Global media, largely controlled by the United States and major Zionist corporations, attempt to project Iran as a war‑torn, insecure country. Yet the attendance of parliamentary delegations, government officials, and influential figures from across the world—regardless of the meeting’s resolutions or agreements—has in itself the greatest impact in neutralizing Western propaganda against Iran.

Jame Jam: Two drills with a strategic message of power and deterrence

Jam-e-Jam wrote about two recent drills by Iran: In recent days, while the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps launched a major naval drill in Iran’s southern waters, Iran also hosted a joint land‑based counterterrorism drill with member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Together, these two maneuvers conveyed a strategic message of strength, deterrence, and Tehran’s central role in the emerging regional order. Iran demonstrated military capability not only in the open seas but also on its own soil, in coordination with international partners. This combination of “sea + land” strengthens Tehran’s deterrent position. The drills showed that Iran is part of a broader security-political bloc; an alignment with global significance that can raise Tehran’s weight in international equations. The focus on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s strategic southern islands underscored its readiness to influence vital oil and energy routes—one of the pillars of power that can serve as a lever of pressure. Ultimately, with long‑range missile launches and displays of regional security unity, Tehran warned the United States, Israel, and any power seeking to threaten Iran that new aggression or pressure would be met with a “decisive and multidimensional response.”

Ettelaat: That ‘we will not negotiate’ is part of negotiation

Amir Ali Abolfath, an international affairs analyst, in an interview with Ettelaat, examined the ambiguous state of diplomacy between Iran and the West. He argued that Iran and the United States are currently in a negotiating posture. The issue is not whether negotiations are happening or not, but rather that an agreement is out of reach. Although officials claim the two countries are not negotiating, five rounds of indirect talks took place earlier this year, and a sixth round was scheduled two days before Israel’s military attack on Iran. Despite this, diplomacy continues through the exchange of messages. He emphasized that even Iran’s statement “we will not negotiate” is itself part of the negotiation process. The challenges and crises imposed on Iran by sanctions are so severe that the country must seek pathways to adjust its diplomatic and economic relations to fit new realities, even when cut off from the West. What seems clear and undeniable is that Iran faces multiple economic crises—ones that could spill over into social crises and intensify internal divisions. Therefore, a reconsideration of overall policies must be taken seriously by the governing system, so that problems may begin to decline.