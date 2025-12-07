Iranians appear to be growing impatient with UAE's recurring claims to Persian islands

TEHRAN – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has called on Iran's neighbors not to test the determination of the Iranian people in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity, including the three Persian Gulf islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa, reiterating that they are "an integral part of Iran."

The top Parliamentarian categorically condemned allegations about the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s ownership of three Iranian Persian Gulf islands rehashed in a statement issued recently by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

“These unfounded and ludicrous claims generally made as a result of provocation by other countries run counter to the principle of respecting countries’ territorial integrity and good neighborliness,” he said.

Qalibaf reiterated that Iran favors tranquillity in the region.

“We have always sought to establish stability and promote peace and respect for the principle of good neighborliness, and neighbors are expected to follow suit,” the top parliamentarian noted.

A day earlier, Advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velayati said in a statement that regional countries must refrain from “provoking” Iran, adding that political statements do not change the reality on the ground.

The Persian Gulf islands of Bu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. Some of the documents date back to over 2,000 years ago. The UAE was established in 1971.

Before that, the Sheikhdoms were under the control of Britan, which had also occupied a number of Persian Gulf islands, including the trio, from 1921 to 1971. Iran restored its sovereignty through an operation carried out two days before the UAE announced its establishment.

Abu Dhabi has laid claim to the three islands for several years now, prompting consistent reactions from Iran. However, the latest remarks from Qalibaf and Velayati are the most forceful to date, suggesting Tehran may be growing impatient with the UAE's behavior. The only realistic scenario for the UAE to gain control would be a military attack—a highly unlikely option given its significantly smaller naval force, which remains largely dependent on the United States.

A recent naval drill held by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) is believed to have been aimed at preparing for potential confrontation with the United States, which attacked Iran in June and has signalled it may do so again. Analysts, however, say it could also serve as a warning to regional states that might seek to undermine Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the exercise, several advanced weapons were tested. These included a missile with a range “longer than the length of the Persian Gulf,” according to IRGC Navy Commander Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri who oversaw the drill.

Abu Dhabi’s posture has also unnerved Iranian citizens, who have organized several online petitions asking the government to move towards the liberation of the Iranian islands of Aryana and Zarkooh, which the UAE claims ownership of.