On National Student day, Pezeshkian emphasizes unity

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated the critical importance of national unity and constructive dialogue to address the challenges confronting Iran.

Speaking at a Student Day ceremony in Tehran, he explained that solving the nation's problems requires collective effort and harmony. The president stated that all segments of society, left or right, share responsibility for current issues, which include longstanding imbalances in electricity, water, finance, environment, and culture.



He urged both officials and citizens to engage with logic and avoid insults, slander, or stigmatization, warning that such cruelty only fuels division. Echoing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian emphasized that all countrymen stand by Iran and should not treat those with opposing opinions differently. He called for patience and tolerance, even when disagreeing, affirming that students and youth—the nation's main capital—are universally focused on reform, albeit from diverse perspectives. The president made these remarks after directly addressing a range of student concerns on political, economic, social, and cultural issues.