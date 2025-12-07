MPs denounce 'terroristic' US threats in discussions with Venezuelan envoy

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian parliamentarians have denounced the United States’ escalating threats against Venezuela.

“The nature of the U.S. is terroristic and organized smuggling, but it attacks other countries under the same pretext,” said Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament in a meeting with Venezuelan Ambassador to Iran José Rafael Silva Aponte where several other committee members were also present.

His remarks follow a significant U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, justified as counter-narcotics operations. Beginning in late August, this escalation has included warships, surveillance aircraft, and special forces, culminating with the USS Gerald R. Ford's deployment.

U.S. forces have also conducted multiple strikes on vessels they claim were smuggling drugs, killing over 85 individuals. The killings, condemned by legal experts as unlawful extrajudicial actions, have so far been carried out without public evidence.

President Donald Trump has said he may further heighten tensions by launching a direct invasion of Venezuela. He has reportedly told President Nicolas Maduro that he would stand down if the Venezuelan leader resigns, leaves the country, and allows a U.S.-endorsed figure to replace him.

Analysts cite Washington's historical inclination to control South American governments and a desire to access Venezuela's unmatched oil reserves as likely motivations for the current circumstances.

“In practice, the U.S. has always supported terrorism. American intelligence and security agencies are basically the founders of state terrorism,” Azizi added during the Saturday meeting with the Venezuelan envoy.

He underlined Washington supplies and used weapons of mass destruction as well as chemical arms and has never sought to fight terrorists and support human rights and will never do so.

“The U.S. has bad and ugly records in the Caribbean. This behavior of Washington is just an excuse to counter the Venezuelan nation’s will. They (Washington) are not seeking to fight drug trafficking; rather, they are on the path to countering freedom-seeking and combatant nations,” the legislator noted.

The Venezuelan ambassador, in turn, touched upon Washington’s double standards at different points and under various circumstances, saying the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and attacking small boats under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking is a blatant lie.

He dismissed the U.S. as a “common enemy” of Iran and Venezuela, expressing his country’s solidarity with Iran and all countries which have risen up against tyranny.

Iran has, on numerous occasions, condemned Washington’s threats against Venezuela.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued his own condemnation of the United States’ military buildup in the Caribbean.

In a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto, the top Iranian diplomat touched upon the growing danger posed to global peace and stability as by Washington’s “belligerent unilateralism.”

Araghchi further condemned unfounded accusations levelled against the Venezuelan government by the U.S. and Washington’s threat to use force against the country, reiterating Iran’s solidarity with Venezuela.

During the phone conversation, the Venezuelan foreign minister presented a report on the recent developments. He appreciated Iran’s solidarity with, and support for Venezuela, highlighting the Venezuelan government and people are determined to safeguard their national sovereignty and independence against the United States’ threats.

Days earlier, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the civic-military alliance will resist the pressure exerted on the nation by the United States.

He pointed to the Venezuelan nation’s resolve to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the leftist Latin American state.

This comes as most U.S. citizens oppose a potential military invasion of Venezuela as part of the so-called fight against drug cartels, according to a poll conducted by CBS News among nearly 2,500 Americans.

The results showed that 70% of respondents opposed military action and 76% said that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration did not clearly explain its position to voters.

Meanwhile, 53% of respondents supported U.S. military attacks on boats suspected of drug trafficking, but 72% said that Washington should provide evidence that drugs were being transported on them.