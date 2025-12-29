Over 500 roadside service complexes under construction across Iran

TEHRAN – An official with the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization said that 561 roadside service and welfare complexes are currently under construction across Iran, while over 1,160 such facilities are already operational.

Yazdan Khosravi, acting head of the organization’s economic affairs office, said 561 roadside complexes are being built nationwide, adding that permits are also being processed for a further 2,278 projects that are at the stage of receiving preliminary approvals.

He said that in the first nine months of the current year, 37 new roadside service complexes became operational, while construction work began on 32 additional facilities.

EF/MA