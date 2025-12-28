Iran does not interfere in Baghdad’s affairs, says Iraqi PM

TEHRAN – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani emphasized the constructive nature of Iraq's relationship with Iran during an interview with Al-Mayadeen, stating that Tehran’s support for political trends in Iraq does not equate to interference in Baghdad’s sovereign decisions.

“I have not seen any meddling by Iran in Iraq’s affairs, whatsoever,” al-Sudani stated, describing bilateral relations as progressing on a “positive path at official and political levels.” He highlighted Iran's role in assisting Iraq's fight against terrorism.

Ties between Iran and Iraq are deep-rooted, built on historical, religious, and strategic foundations. The two neighbor’s partnership was evident in the joint fight against the Daesh terrorist group in the 2010s and continues through robust cultural and economic exchanges. Iran remains Iraq's top energy supplier despite international sanctions, powering homes and industries, while Iranian goods are commonplace in Iraqi markets. The annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, which sees millions of Iranians journey to Karbala, further exemplifies the profound people-to-people connection.

The Prime Minister's comments about the Iran-Iraq cooperation in countering terrorism align with recent high-level security discussions. In a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Tehran, Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stressed the urgency of fully implementing the Iran-Iraq security agreement to enhance regional stability.

General Mousavi pointed to the “deep brotherhood” between the two nations, describing it as a point of concern for the United States. He stated that recent regional aggressions by the Israeli regime and the U.S. have clarified their intentions, making stronger bilateral cooperation essential. Long-standing Iranian and Iraqi views indicate that U.S. efforts to strain Tehran-Baghdad relations by alleging interference have largely been unsuccessful.

Elsewhere in his interview, al-Sudani elaborated on Baghdad's independent stance and clarified that all of Iraq’s external relations are governed by a single, unwavering principle: "the interests of Iraq and its people remain our top priority." He affirmed this applies equally to relations with Arab nations, neighbors like Iran and Turkey, and the broader Islamic world.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Iraq’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, a position he noted is supported at all levels of Iraqi society and by religious authorities. He simultaneously underscored that Iraq’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its people are absolute and non-negotiable.

Concluding on an economic note, al-Sudani identified strategic partnerships as a central pillar of foreign policy. He pointed to Iraq’s geopolitical position and resources as foundations for building economic relationships that directly contribute to the country’s “internal development and stability.”

