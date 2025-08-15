CAIRO – Dr. Ali Larijani’s visit to Iraq and Lebanon as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is significant for regional politics, especially following Israel’s recent military setbacks against Iran.

Iran is strengthening its ties with key groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and various militias in Iraq, showing resistance to U. S. and Israeli demands to reduce these groups’ power. Iran has historically used this influence to counter Western control, with Hezbollah’s large rocket arsenal acting as a deterrent against Israeli attacks. Larijani’s diplomatic efforts highlight Iran’s commitment to building a unified front, using Iraq’s political systems and Lebanon’s Resistance groups to resist disarmament pressures.

Moreover, Larijani’s interactions in Baghdad and Beirut illustrate Iran’s long-term plan to maintain a unified front against U. S. and Israeli influence, particularly after Israel’s recent operational failures. The visit comes at a time when Western efforts aim to weaken the Iran-allied groups through initiatives like integrating Iraqi militias or enforcing UN resolutions. However, Iran’s support for these groups, ensures their continued resilience. Larijani’s trip indicates that attempts to disarm the Resistance may disrupt regional stability, presenting a dilemma for the U. S. and Israel: adjust their approach or confront a steadfast adversary.

A crucial visit to Iraq and Lebanon

Larijani’s recent visits to Iraq and Lebanon underscore Iran’s strategic solidarity with regional Resistance movements. His presence during the Arabeen of Imam Hussein (AS) highlighted parallels between the historical martyrdom of the Prophet’s grandson and the current atrocities in Gaza, reinforcing Iran’s ideological stance against oppression. In Iraq, Larijani’s mission aimed to counter U.S. and Israeli pressure to disarm Resistance factions, a move Iran views as capitulation to Zionist aggression. His subsequent engagements in Lebanon further emphasized Iran’s opposition to external interference, particularly by the U.S. and its allies, in the region’s sovereign affairs.

Larijani vehemently rejected U.S. and Israeli demands for regional Resistance groups to surrender their weapons, describing such proposals as a direct assault on national sovereignty. With Israel recently suffering a defeat against Iran and requesting a ceasefire, Tehran’s position has gained momentum. Statistics from regional conflicts reveal that Resistance movements have effectively countered Israeli aggression, with Hezbollah’s 2006 victory serving as a precedent. Larijani’s rhetoric resonates with specialists who recognize Iran’s role as a bulwark against Western hegemony in West Asia.

During his meetings with Lebanese leaders—Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, President Joseph Aoun, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam—Larijani affirmed Iran’s non-interference policy while accusing Israel and its Western backers of destabilizing Lebanon. Reports indicate over 1,000 Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace since 2024 to date, underscoring the persistent threat. By distancing Iran from internal Lebanese affairs, Larijani sought to refocus attention on external aggressors, reinforcing Tehran’s narrative of Resistance against foreign domination.

Larijani’s message-laden Al-Mayadeen interview

In an interview with al-Mayadeen, Larijani touted Iran’s regional influence, citing its 12-day victory over Israel as proof of its military and ideological resilience. Analysts note that Tehran’s alliance network—spanning Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen—has effectively countered the U.S.-Israeli dominance. With 80% of Iranians supporting the government’s Resistance policies according to 2025 surveys, Larijani highlighted domestic unity as a rebuke to Trump’s disinformation campaigns.

Larijani lambasted the U.S. and Europe for advocating disarmament while arming Israel—a double standard exposed by UN reports documenting $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Tel Aviv. His critique resonates with specialists who view Western policies as perpetuating regional instability. By describing resistance as self-defense, he positioned Iran as a moral authority against neo-colonial impositions.

Iran’s bilateral ties

Iran’s regional and extra-regional ties were another focus of the security official’s remarks. Larijani highlighted Iran’s alignment with Russia and China as a counterweight to U.S. hegemony. Joint military exercises in 2024 and energy deals worth $400 billion exemplify this tripartite cooperation. For specialists, this axis represents a multipolar world order challenging unipolar dominance, with Iran emerging as a pivotal player.

Also, Praising Iran-Egypt relations, Larijani dismissed bilateral tensions as products of U.S. meddling, not intrinsic discord. Historical trade data shows a 30% increase in non-sanctioned exchanges since 2023, signalling thawing ties. His call for Arab-Islamic unity against Israel aligns with specialists’ arguments that collective action is imperative to resolve Gaza’s crisis and counterbalance Western influence.

Concluding his remarks, Larijani urged Arab-Islamic solidarity to confront Israel and its backers, citing Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe as a rallying point. With over 60,000 Palestinian casualties since 2023, his appeal for unified action underscores the urgency of coordinated resistance. Specialists concur that only collective defiance can dismantle oppressive structures and achieve lasting justice.

While Larijani's message was convincing, Ghassan Bin Jidou's style of moderating the debate drew criticism for his old-fashioned approach, reminiscent of his time at Al Jazeera. Experts say that having neutral moderators such as “Mohammed Jaradi” would have raised the level of the debate. This reflects broader concerns about the objectivity of the media in shaping geopolitical narratives.

By Ahmed Moustafa, Director of The Asia Centre for Studies and Translation