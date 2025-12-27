Germany exports goods worth $1.1b to Iran in 8 months

TEHRAN- Germany exported non-oil products worth $1.184 billion to Iran during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Novemebr 21), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

The IRICA report said that Germany was Iran’s fifth source of non-oil imports during the eight-month period.

During a meeting between the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the German ambassador to Iran, in early June, the two sides explored the ways for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of the ICCIMA, in the meeting at the place of the chamber, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh referred to Germany's prominent position in the field of industry, and emphasized the readiness of conditions for the presence of foreign investors in Iran.

While expressing his satisfaction with the German ambassador's positive views on strengthening relations between the two countries, the ICCIMA head said: "Iran's economic capacities are a good basis for developing Iran-Germany relations. Also, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance has defined the necessary framework for attracting foreign investment and considering various necessary guarantees; therefore, we are well prepared to attract foreign capital."

The German ambassador for his part said: “We are happy that economic relations between Iran and Germany, despite all the ups and downs, are still in place, and Germany is still Iran's largest economic partner among European countries.”

Stating that sanctions are undoubtedly an obstacle to trade, he said: "We are optimistic that the talks between Iran and the United States will reach a good result as soon as possible and that the result of these talks will be the lifting of sanctions."

The German ambassador to Tehran further acknowledged: "There are significant economic capacities in Iran in the fields of mining, industry, and agriculture, and Iran is known among the 10 largest countries in the world in terms of the existence of various capacities and resources. In addition to natural resources, the level of knowledge and intelligence of the Iranian people is also very high."

