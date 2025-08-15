The new security order in West Asia

TEHRAN - Shargh examined disarmament campaign against resistance groups in the region in an interview with Mashallah Shamsol-Vaezin, a senior international expert.

He said: In recent months, the course of security developments in the Middle East has moved towards coordinated efforts to disarm non-state actors on several parallel fronts; a move that, although presented by some regional and trans-regional powers as a step towards “stabilization,” is a sign of the formation of complex and multi-layered equations in the new security order in the region. All the new realities of the Middle East follow October 7th event, and the reason for this lies in one sentence: the Islamic Republic of Iran, both in the True Promise I and II operations and during the 12-Day War, gave a decisive and crushing response to the aggressions by Israel and the United States in the clearest possible way. Even if the Islamic Republic of Iran were to lose its strategic military ties with Hezbollah, the Popular Mobilization Forces, Ansarallah, the Islamic Jihad Movement, Hamas, and other regional groups, Tehran’s influence and power would remain undiminished. In other words, we are witnessing the spread of the resistance ideology in the Islamic world, which is the catalyst for this expansion.

Javan: Regional consortium is a solution to contain US influence in Zangezur

In a note, Javan proposed solution to contain U.S. influence over the Zanegzur corridor. It said: In the negotiations last March, Rubio, Trump's Secretary of State, took initial steps to bring Azerbaijan closer to Armenia, and last Friday (August 8), Trump announced two peace agreements between the two Caucasian countries and a transit and trade agreement called the "Trump Route". There is no mention of the corridor, the geopolitical or geographical disconnection between Iran and Armenia. The emphasis is on its commercial and transit nature between Armenia and the American side, or American companies that intend to develop it. The presence of America in this region under any pretext promises crisis, evil, and chaos. Therefore, in a rapid diplomatic movement with the main parties in the region, the issue of a transit and commercial consortium in the geography of Armenia with the presence of Iran, Russia and the countries of the region should be pursued so that commercial goals can be achieved and the evil American, British and Zionist presence in the region can be prevented.

Iran: Sustainable stability in the region is essential

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper discussed Larijani's visit to Baghdad and Lebanon. It wrote: Larijani's visit is evaluated based on two main pillars: First, the commitment to fully implement the security agreement and complete the process of clearing the common borders from the presence and influence of terrorist groups; second, the declaration of explicit support for the Iraqi parliament's resolution to expel American forces from the country. Iran believes that achieving sustainable stability requires regional unity and the simultaneous use of all legitimate tools, including diplomacy. The overall outcome of this trip can be analyzed at three levels: first, consolidating security and operational cooperation between Iran and Iraq to counter common threats. Second, aligning the positions of the two countries in regard to Syria and Lebanon, especially in the face of plans to disarm the resistance forces. Third, establishing comprehensive political and military coordination to prepare for potential conflict scenarios involving the Zionist regime and its allies.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Washington’s most important goals from Zangezur agreement

Arman-e-Melli spoke with Dr. Mohsen Jalilvand, a university professor and international relations analyst, to examine America's goals from the Zangezur agreement. He said: Perhaps if one day Iran wanted to transit energy to Europe, the route that passes through the Zanegzur corridor would be a route for Iran to export its oil and gas first to Eastern and then Western Europe. Of course, this situation does not exist in the current situation, and Iran is facing challenges in supplying its energy. The reality is that all countries in the region welcome Iran becoming weaker day by day. This agreement was also in this context. Any action and decision that causes Iran to become weaker will benefit them. The United States and Russia are also more interested in this situation. For this reason, they will follow this approach against Iran with the least cost. The main goal of such agreements is to isolate Iran in the region and the world.