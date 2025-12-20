10 countries award scholarships to Iranian students

TEHRAN – Ten countries, namely Hungary, China, Japan, Malaysia, Iraq, Brazil, Serbia, Brunei, Bangladesh, and Russia, offer scholarships to Iranian university students.

The scholarships provide a good opportunity for students to benefit from international scientific interactions, become more familiar with global and modern technologies, as well as get connected to the global knowledge network, which will contribute to the development of science diplomacy, IRNA quoted Abdulhamid Alizadeh, an official with the Organization of Students Affairs, as saying.

Despite cruel sanctions, the number of countries offering scholarships to Iranian students has increased, and more students have used this opportunity, up from 56 in 1395 (2016-2017) to 350 this year. Hungary and China are the two leading countries granting scholarships to Iranian students, the official added.

Foreign students almost doubled

Nearly 60,000 foreign students are currently studying in Iranian universities, compared with 35,000 students in the past Iranian academic year, which started on September 22, 2024.

Despite existing challenges, Iran has managed to attract students from 101 countries, IRNA quoted Saeed Habiba, the head of the Organization of Student Affairs, as saying.

The scientific capacity of the country’s universities and their positive record in international cooperation are a valuable opportunity that must be seized to transform the presence of foreign students into a national discourse and strategic planning, the official said.

These students are mainly from Afghanistan, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.

According to Hashem Dadashpour, the former head of the Organization of Student Affairs, “strengthening scientific authority, developing public diplomacy, and expanding the Persian language are the three main reasons for attracting international students.”

World university rankings

A total of 44 Iranian universities are featured on the 15th edition of the GreenMetric World University Ranking 2025, up from 40 universities in 2024.

Razi University of Kermanshah, with a total score of 8,400, ranked first in Iran and 147 worldwide. Tarbiat Modares University, with a global ranking of 165, and Alzahra University, with a ranking of 209, are placed second and third, respectively.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (ISR) has placed 28 Iranian universities among the top institutions worldwide for interdisciplinary science research, compared to 29 universities in the 2025 rankings.

Amirkabir University of Technology, with a global ranking of 99, is ranked first in the country, ISNA reported.

Shahid Beheshti University (147), Shiraz University (196), and Golestan University (351-400) ranked second to fourth, respectively.

Bu-Ali Sina University, Razi University, University of Kurdistan, University of Mohaqeq Ardabili, Urmia University, and Yazd University ranked 401-500 globally.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings placed 48 Iranian universities in the list of top universities in 2026, compared to 32 universities in 2025.

University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 93) is placed first among Iranian universities, followed by Sharif University of Technology (ranking 142 globally) and Amirkabir University of Technology (ranking 169 globally), ISNA reported.

Iran University of Science and Technology (172), Isfahan University of Technology and University of Tabriz (212), Shahid Beheshti University (214), Shiraz University (241), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (261), K.N. Toosi University of Technology (287), University of Isfahan (293) are ranked fourth to tenth.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 has placed 101 Iranian universities among the top institutions, up from 85 universities in 2025.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, and Sharif University of Technology are among the top Iranian universities, with a global ranking of 351-400.

Iran University of Science and Technology, and University of Tehran are jointly placed second, ranking 401-500 globally. Shiraz University of Technology and Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranked third collectively, with a global ranking of 501-600.

