Consultations underway for venue of nuclear talks between Iran and US: Iranian Foreign Ministry 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says planning for negotiations between Iran and the United States has been made for the coming days, noting consultations to determine the venue of the talks are currently underway.

Talking to IRNA, Baqaei said information on the venue of the talks will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

Principally, he said, the location and timing of the talks are not complex issues and should not serve as a pretext for media games.

Turkey, Oman, and several other regional countries have expressed their readiness to host the talks, which is highly appreciated by Iran, the Foreign Ministry official said.

Baqaei also expressed gratitude to all friendly nations that, with concern and goodwill, have tried to facilitate a diplomatic solution for nuclear dispute between Iran and the United States.