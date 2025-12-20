Transport Ministry unveils upgraded road maintenance fleet as renewal accelerates

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry has unveiled part of a renewed national road maintenance fleet at a ceremony attended by the transport minister, highlighting efforts to modernize equipment and strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to road emergencies.

The event, held at the Gachsar road maintenance center ahead of National Road Maintenance Day, was attended by the Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

Several heavy road-building machines refurbished by Iranian specialists and returned to service were formally introduced.

The Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization has launched contracts to both import machinery and tap domestic manufacturing capacity as part of a broader fleet renewal program.

Under an import contract covering 730 heavy machines worth 140 trillion rials ($280 million), 430 units have so far been secured, with 180 delivered to provincial road maintenance departments.

Separately, the overhaul and replacement of 550 heavy and semi-heavy machines using domestically produced equipment, valued at 35 trillion rials ($70 million), is under way. Of these, 230 units have already been handed over to regional authorities.

Officials said the partial renewal of the road maintenance fleet would speed up routine operations and improve preparedness in dealing with potential road and transport crises.

