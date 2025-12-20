Commodities worth $244m exported from Mazandaran province in 8 months

TEHRAN- Non-oil commodities valued at $244.382 million were exported from Mazandaran province, in the north of Iran, during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Novemebr 21), according to a provincial official.

Amir Jamshidi, the supervisor of the customs offices in Mazandaran province, put the wight of the exported goods at 1.306 million tons in the mentioned eight-month period and said the goods were exported to 43 countries worldwide.

The exported commodities saw one percent growth in weight and a six percent decrease in value compared to the same period last year.

The official emphasized that the majority of exported goods from Mazandaran to other countries included dairy products, plastic materials, cement, kiwifruit, various food products, and other goods.

He added that Iraq, the Russian Federation, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, respectively, were the top five target countries for goods exported from the customs offices of Mazandaran province in the first eight months of the current year.

Mazandaran province, nestled along Iran’s southern Caspian Sea coast, possesses a diverse and resilient economy. Its fertile plains make it a national agricultural powerhouse, producing key staples like rice, citrus fruits, and tea, which feed both domestic markets and export channels. Fisheries, leveraging the Caspian resources, and a growing industrial sector—including food processing, textiles, and pharmaceuticals—further bolster its economic base. Tourism is a major seasonal economic driver, with the province’s lush forests, coastal resorts, and historical sites attracting millions of domestic tourists annually.

Trade is heavily oriented toward agricultural and processed goods. The province serves as a crucial supplier to Tehran and other regions.

The Nowshahr and Amirabad ports on the Caspian Sea are strategic assets for maritime transit, linking Iran to Caspian littoral states and forming part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). However, their full potential is yet to be realized due to underinvestment and regional economic fluctuations. Overall, Mazandaran’s economy is robust but its transit status requires further development to unlock greater trade potential.

