What’s in Tehran art galleries

Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Saeideh Saeidi. The exhibit entitled “Presence in the Absence” will run until August 29 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

Painting

* Paintings by Farhad Tavakoli are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit named “Dreaming Trees, Standing Mountains” will be running until August 25 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 5, Bahrami alley, Mashahir Street, Qaem Maqam Farahani Avenue.

* Rischee 29 Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nastaran Azadi, Nazanin Zadmehr, Ilia Shahbazi, Sara Parvaresh, Hossein Shiri, Negin Azizi, Raha Keihan and Mahmoud Maktabi.

The exhibition named “Second Breath” will be running until August 29 at the gallery located at 31 Aqabozorgi St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Ali Abbasi in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Weary Shadows” will run until August 29 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Behnam Bakhshi is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition named “Iconography” will run until August 29 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Samaneh Eshaqi.

The exhibit named “Morphology” will be running until August 22 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* Paintings by a large number of artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibition runs until August 29 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mahsa Mirbabai, Sogand Safa, Negin Hemati, Sadaf Bakhtiari and several others is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Attachments”, the exhibition will run until August 20 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

Photo

* A collection of photos by Farid Aminoleslam is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Secrets of Family Photos” will run until August 22 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Painting/sculpture

* A collection of paintings and sculptures by a number of Iranian artists is currently on view in an exhibition at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Flower” will be running until August 20 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

