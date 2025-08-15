Larijani enters Lebanon to warm public welcome, vows unwavering Iranian support

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), arrived in Beirut on Wednesday to a fervent public reception, with crowds lining routes to Rafic Hariri International Airport chanting “Labbaik ya Nasrallah” (At your service, O Nasrallah).

Welcomed by Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani and representatives of key Lebanese political factions, Larijani’s visit underscores Tehran’s strategic engagement amid heightened regional tensions and U.S. pressure targeting Lebanese Resistance.

Addressing the Lebanese people upon arrival, Larijani emphasized the profound historical and cultural ties binding Iran and Lebanon.

“Iran and Lebanon, both possessing deep civilizations, have maintained close relations throughout centuries,” he stated. “The cultural affinity between our nations has forged an emotional bond; when the Lebanese people suffer, the Iranian people feel their pain.” He declared unequivocally, “Iran will always stand by the nation of Lebanon.”

Larijani’s itinerary featured intensive diplomacy with Lebanon’s highest leadership. Meeting President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace, the Iranian official reiterated Tehran’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty. “Iran has not the slightest desire to harm its friendly relations with the Lebanese government and people,” Larijani affirmed, according to Lebanon’s Al-Ahed. “We stand ready to assist Lebanon if requested by Beirut.”

President Aoun, in turn, thanked Iran for its condolences following the martyrdom of six Lebanese soldiers in Wadi Zbeqine and stressed cooperation based on “mutual sovereignty and respect,” according to the Lebanese newspaper.

He asserted that Israel’s threats target all Lebanese, not specific sects, and emphasized the state’s duty to protect all citizens. Aoun requested that Larijani convey his greetings and wishes for success to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Later, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri hosted Larijani, where the SNSC Secretary underscored Iran’s priorities: “Lebanon’s unity and its future progress and victory matter deeply to us.”

At a press conference following his meeting with Berri, Larijani delivered a pointed message: “Be careful that Israel does not impose on you through other means what it could not achieve through war. They want to use propaganda to reverse the roles of friend and enemy.”

He also described the Lebanese Resistance as a “national asset.” “Your enemy is Israel, which attacked you, and your friend is the one who resisted Israel,” Larijani said.

He urged internal Lebanese dialogue to resolve differences, rejecting external dictates by Washington: “The one interfering is the entity giving you plans and timetables from thousands of kilometers away.”

Larijani also met Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, reinforcing the consistent diplomatic outreach.

A poignant moment came when Larijani paid respects at the mausoleum of Hezbollah’s martyred Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Hailing Nasrallah as a “source of dignity for the entire Muslim world” and “pride of Islam,” Larijani credited him for Hezbollah’s strength and strategic maturity. “We may have lost him, but his sons, raised in his school of thought, live on,” he addressed Lebanese youth.

The visit culminated in a meeting with Hezbollah’s current Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem. Although no readouts were published, Larijani’s message to Hezbollah was made clear in his speech, when he declared: “We have said that we will always stand by your side and support you,” adding, “Iran does not interfere in the affairs of countries, but we will never abandon our support for the resistance front.”

In a speech on Friday, Hezbollah’s leader said it was important to “thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, which supported us by all means and offered martyrs alongside us — such as [martyred Major General] Hajj Qassem [Soleimani] — solely for the sake of supporting the truth.”

Larijani’s trip occurs against a backdrop of intense U.S. and Israeli efforts to disarm Hezbollah – a move overwhelmingly rejected by the Lebanese populace, as recent polls confirm the majority see Hezbollah’s weapons as essential for national defense against Israeli aggression.

The Lebanese cabinet’s recent endorsement of a U.S. proposal for disarmament was condemned by Hezbollah as a “grave sin” serving Israeli interests.

Social media campaigns like the trending hashtag #Iran_Is_Support_Not_Supervisor underscored popular Lebanese rejection of Western narratives painting Iran’s role as interference, instead affirming solidarity. This sentiment was visibly mirrored in the crowds greeting Larijani.

At the press conference in Beirut, Larijani stated that Iran “does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs” and believes “the Lebanese government should hold dialogue with its various sects.” He added that whatever outcome is reached, Iran will accept it, and “if they ask Iran for support, Iran will provide it.”

Many contend that disarming the resistance would leave Lebanon vulnerable to Israeli expansionism, particularly in light of Tel Aviv’s continued occupation of the Shebaa Farms and, according to Lebanese authorities, more than 3,700 violations of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani declared the visit a resounding success, highlighting Larijani’s “good, friendly, and frank” meetings with leaders across Lebanon’s diverse sects – Shia, Sunni, Christian, Druze, and Alawite.

These engagements, Amani stated, played a “key role in clarifying ambiguities” about Iran’s positions. He expressed gratitude for the Lebanese people’s “enthusiastic welcome and sincere companionship,” evident from the airport arrival to the homage at Martyr Nasrallah’s mausoleum.

Ali Al-Moqdad, a Lebanese MP, told Russian media that the visit demonstrated Iran’s desire for “friendly relations with all Lebanese, not just one specific group,” calling it a “spark of hope,” affirming Lebanon’s true allies.

Larijani departed Beirut on Thursday, having solidified Iran’s message: unwavering support for Lebanese sovereignty, unity, and the right to resist occupation.