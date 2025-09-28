TEHRAN – During a meeting held on Sunday, senior Iranian official Ali Larijani assured Lebanon of the Islamic Republic's full and unconditional support, reinforcing a strategic alliance that stands as a bulwark against American and Israeli aggression in the region.

Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), emphasized that, following the direct guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran is prepared to stand by Lebanon and its Resistance movements "at all levels."

The high-level discussion, which also included Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani, focused on the escalating challenges facing the region. Larijani confidently predicted the demise of the Israeli regime, stating, “We believe that the aggressive Israeli domination will meet a disgraceful end in the face of this steadfastness.”

For his part, Qassem highlighted the unwavering determination of the Lebanese people and their support for the resistance in the face of ongoing pressures. “Anyone who witnesses the determination of this brave and patient people will believe in victory over the Israeli enemy,” he stated. He reiterated Hezbollah's openness to cooperation with all forces opposing the existential threat posed by the Israeli occupation.

The Sunday meeting comes amidst a concerted and failing campaign by Washington and the Israeli regime to weaken Lebanon's defensive capabilities. Recent American diplomatic efforts have aggressively pushed for the disarmament of Hezbollah – a demand widely rejected across Lebanon.

This pressure was a key topic during Larijani's previous visit in August and remains a focal point of discussion. Analysts see the U.S.-Israeli disarmament campaign as a transparent attempt to strip Lebanon of its most potent deterrent force, thereby leaving the nation vulnerable to further Israeli violations of its sovereignty. Hezbollah is broadly recognized within Lebanon not as a militia, but as a legitimate Resistance force that has successfully countered Israeli occupation and defended the nation's interests.

Larijani’s presence in Beirut, where he arrived on Saturday, underscores the depth of the Iran-Hezbollah relationship. His visit has been to attend a memorial for Hezbollah martyrs, including the revered leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who were assassinated in targeted Israeli attacks last year.

The Iranian official's itinerary has been packed with high-level engagements, including talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Government Palace, signaling Iran's commitment to engaging with all facets of the Lebanese state.

