Hezbollah leader rejects foreign-backed disarmament drive as tool for Israeli annexation

TEHRAN – In an address marking the memorial of founding leader Haj Mohammad “Abu Salim” Yaghi, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the foreign-backed push to disarm the Resistance is a “Zionist-American project” intended to annex parts of Lebanon and reduce the remainder to a tool of Western hegemony.

“The path of disarmament aims to end the Resistance and turn Lebanon into an instrument managed by America and Israel,” Qassem stated, describing the current pressure as a historic choice between “full guardianship” or a sovereign, independent state.

He emphasized that the Resistance remains fully committed to the November ceasefire, while Israel persists in daily killings and “security incursions” across Lebanese borders.

The Hezbollah chief warned that Lebanon is no longer required to take any action while the occupier continues its air, land, and sea violations.

“Do not ask anything of us anymore,” he asserted, noting that the state must not act as a “policeman for the enemy.”

Qassem insisted that any discussion of a national security strategy is contingent upon a total Israeli withdrawal and the cessation of all breaches.

Highlighting the unbreakable bond with the Amal Movement, Qassem concluded with a message of absolute defiance: “Mount your fastest horses; we will not retreat, we will not surrender, and we will defend our land.”