Hezbollah leader: Disarming resistance would mean Lebanon’s end

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Saturday rejected any attempts to disarm the resistance, framing such efforts as a direct extension of Israel’s strategic objectives and a threat to Lebanon’s very existence.

“Let the United States know: we will defend ourselves even if the heavens collapse upon the earth. The weapons will not be taken to serve Israeli goals, even if the entire world unites in war against Lebanon,” Sheikh Qassem said, Al Manar reported.

In a televised speech, he stressed that land, arms, and the national spirit form a single, indivisible equation. “Any attempt to remove or even touch one is an assault on all three. That would amount to the erasure of our existence, and we will not permit it,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem added that Hezbollah’s stance represents “the most honorable national stance,” one that requires no validation from figures “with records steeped in crime, sedition, or corruption.” He underscored the resistance’s record, noting that it has liberated occupied land, demonstrated steadfastness, deterred the enemy, and thwarted an invasion of Lebanon during the First Battle of Determination.

Sheikh Qassem warned of existential consequences if Lebanon submits. “If we are killed, our blood will sprout. If Lebanon surrenders, its history is erased, and its future disappears. Under Israel, neither Muslims nor Christians have a place in Lebanon.”

He criticized attempts to weaken the resistance while keeping the Lebanese army minimally armed. “The project is extremely dangerous. They want to weaken the resistance while leaving the army only symbolic strength, leaving Lebanon powerless.”

Sheikh Qassem also criticized government concessions in negotiations. “Have you not heard the U.S. ambassador say that talks are one matter and ongoing aggression is another? This logic is clear: negotiations are independent, which means aggression continues. What then is the purpose of these talks?”

He urged the Lebanese state to reconsider its approach. “Implement the agreement first, then discuss defense strategy. Do not ask us not to defend ourselves while the state fails to protect its citizens. Secure sovereignty and protection, and then we will place everything on the table for strategic dialogue.”

Sheikh Qassem condemned the notion that exclusive state control of weapons would strengthen Lebanon. “The demand for exclusive arms in its current form is an American-Israeli agenda. Under their logic, it would destroy Lebanon’s strength.”

He identified the state’s real challenges as “sanctions and rampant corruption,” noting that these pressures, originating from U.S. policy since 2019, aim to destabilize Lebanon and prevent autonomous action.

Additionally, he criticized some Lebanese officials advocating the U.S.-Israeli arms agenda, describing them as “agents of sedition and corruption” unfit to speak on national defense. “The Israeli enemy threatens. Their only solution is surrender, which would place Lebanon under direct Israeli control. With surrender, Lebanon ceases to exist, just as Syria’s situation warns us. Do not be fooled: surrender leads to Lebanon’s end.”

Addressing threats against Lebanon directly, the Hezbollah chief said: “If they threaten us, should we submit and sit silently? Do we remain passive? No. We defend, persevere, and stand firm. Surrender leaves nothing; resistance opens the path to possibilities.”

He recalled that Israel aimed to eliminate Hezbollah through assassination and military strikes. “The enemy sought to destroy Hezbollah entirely, but in the First Battle of Determination, we prevented them from achieving this goal.”

He added that Israel’s gains in Lebanon are eroding. “It has not succeeded in its objectives. The presence of the resistance ensures life. With our unity and steadfastness, war may be avoided. Israel’s local agents encourage it, but even if war occurs, it will not achieve its goals.”

In addition, he underscored U.S. influence over Israeli military decisions: “If America acts in its own interests in Lebanon, it will seek a solution. If it prioritizes Israel over Lebanon, then Lebanon has no future. Israel does not go to war without US approval.”