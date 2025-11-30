﻿Pope Leo XIV begins Lebanon visit expected to deliver strong peace appeal

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, marking the second and final stop of his first foreign tour as head of the Catholic Church, where he is expected to deliver a strong appeal for peace, Al Mayadeen reported.

Upon his arrival, the Lebanese Army soldiers launched 21 artillery shells as a welcome gesture. He was greeted by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. Large crowds also lined the Airport Road to welcome the Pope.

The Pope travels to Beirut from Turkey, concluding a four-day visit in which he warned of a “danger to the future of humanity” due to the unprecedented number of violent conflicts worldwide, denouncing the use of religion to justify bloodshed.

He will meet the President of the Republic, the Arab world's only Christian head of state, and deliver a speech to authorities and diplomats at the presidential palace later in the afternoon.

Lebanon has declared two official holidays for the occasion, and strict security measures have been implemented.

The country, home to the highest proportion of Christians in West Asia, has continued to face ongoing Israeli aggression for the past year despite a declared ceasefire, with renewed threats of escalation should Beirut refuse to submit to Israeli demands.

On Saturday, Hezbollah sent a message welcoming the Pope’s visit, expressing hope that it will contribute to defending Lebanon’s rights.

“We count on Your Holiness’ stance in rejecting the injustice and aggression inflicted upon our homeland, Lebanon, at the hands of the Zionist invaders and their supporters,” the message said.

Pope Leo XIV's upcoming visit, his first official foreign trip, comes at one of the most challenging periods in Lebanon's modern history.

Since 2019, the country has grappled with economic collapse, political paralysis, currency devaluation, the devastating 2020 Beirut port explosion, and the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.