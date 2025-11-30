Iran fail to reach 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup

TEHRAN - India qualified for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Iran in their final Qualifiers Group D tie on Sunday.

The hosts finished level on seven points with Iran but advanced on the head-to-head ratio as they booked a fourth consecutive appearance at the Finals.

Iran, who needed to avoid defeat to secure their place in the Finals, broke the deadlock in the 19th minute after Amirreza Valipoor controlled a through ball with a deft touch before slotting home into the bottom right corner.

India clawed their way back into the game after they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Heeranganba Seram, with Dallalmuon Gangte making no mistake from the spot as he sent Iran keeper Bardiya Dorri the wrong way.

The South Asian side went ahead in the 52nd minute after Amirmahan Afroziani failed to clear a cross, leaving Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam to drill a low shot which slipped past Dorri and into the bottom right corner.

Iran pumped bodies forward but were unable mount a comeback as India held on for the win.