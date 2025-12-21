Chess players take two golds at 2025 World U9, U17 Championships

TEHRAN – Ramtin Kakavand and Rosha Akbari from Iran won two gold medals in the FIDE World U9,U17 Rapid & Blitz Championships 2025.

Kakavand won a gold medal at the Open U13, scoring eight points out of nine games and Akbari came first with 7.5 points from nine games at the Girls U15.

The event took place in Antalya, Turkey, from Dec. 15 to 21.

The competition featured five age categories: U9, U11, U13, U15, and U17, with separate open and girls’ events.

A total of 310 players, including 98 titled players and 2 Grandmasters, had registered the Blitz event.