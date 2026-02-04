Karaj theater to host reading performance of “Twelve Angry Men”

TEHRAN- Master Sirous Saber Theater in Karaj will be playing host to a reading performance of American screenwriter and playwright Reginald Rose’s “Twelve Angry Men” on Friday.

The performance will be directed by Saeideh Khoshnejad, with a cast composed of Kimia Keshavarz, Niloufar Karimi, Setareh Khajavi, Nazanin Mehr and Hamed Mirzai.

“Twelve Angry Men” centers around a jury tasked with deliberating the fate of a young man accused of murdering his father. Set immediately after the closing arguments, the story unfolds in the jury room as the jurors begin their discussions. In accordance with American judicial standards, a unanimous decision is required for a verdict of ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty.’ The stakes are high, with a guilty verdict leading to a mandatory death sentence.

The initial vote shows a strong consensus for a ‘guilty’ verdict, with only one juror expressing uncertainty. Throughout the deliberations, this lone dissenter raises critical questions, introducing reasonable doubt about the evidence presented during the trial. As the discussions progress, the jurors reveal their own backgrounds and biases, influencing their views on the case. Interactions expose elements of racism, personal conflicts, and various prejudices against the defendant. The dissenter's analytical approach gradually persuades his fellow jurors to reconsider, ultimately leading to a unanimous ‘not guilty’ verdict. Interestingly, the characters are not identified by name but by number, underscoring their roles as representatives of broader societal issues.

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