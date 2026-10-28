Leader to students: Arm yourselves with knowledge and faith to build Islamic-Iranian Civilization

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has called on university students to equip themselves with knowledge, faith and self-purification to contribute to the strength of Iran and the march toward an Islamic-Iranian Civilization.

In a reply issued on Oct. 28, 2026, to letters from a group of university students, the Leader thanked them for their kindness and said their letters reflect a resolute determination and sense of responsibility for building the future.

The full text of the reply is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Salam to my dear children,

I have read your kind letters. I am grateful for the abundant kindness of you, our young, enthusiastic students. I will keep all of you, who have placed me in your debt through your kindness, especially in my prayers.

Your letters, along with those of many other young people and students who show me such kindness and affection, reflect a resolute determination and a sense of responsibility for building the future. This firm covenant is a precious trust rooted in the school of the pure Islam of Prophet Muhammad, and in the legacy of the Magnanimous Khomeini and the Martyred Khamenei (may God exalt their noble stations), and it is a bond that unites us in our shared commitment.

To this end, equip yourselves to the fullest extent possible with the weapons of knowledge and faith, self-purification, communion with God, and a profound understanding of the teachings of the Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt (pbut). With greater effort and innovation, contribute to the strength and might of our dear Iran, so that with the prayers of our kind Master [Imam Mahdi], may God hasten his reappearance, the march of the forces bound by this covenant toward the summits of progress and an Islamic-Iranian Civilization may advance ever more effectively and swiftly, God willing.