TEHRAN -Iran and Iraq football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Basra tournament Tuesday night.

In the match held at the Basra International Stadium, Hussein Ali put the Iraqi side into the lead just one minute into the match.

Mohammadamin Hazbavi leveled the score with six minutes remaining.

Iran had defeated Palestine 2-0 in their opening math, while Iraq were held by Lebanon.

Iran topped the table with four points, followed by Iraq and Lebanon with two points apiece.