Iran’s presence gives Basra tournament value, coach says

TEHRAN - An experienced Iraqi coach believes Iran’s participation will raise the technical profile of the four-nation friendly tournament in Basra, despite the postponement of the AFC Asian Cup.

Jabbar Hashim said the delay to the continental competition had reduced the technical significance of the tournament, which was originally intended to serve as an important preparation opportunity for Iraq ahead of the Asian Cup.

Speaking to Iraqi news agency Al-Maalomah, Hashim noted that major competitions provide players and coaching staff with additional motivation, while preparatory matches play an important role in improving players’ technical and physical readiness.

However, he highlighted Iran’s participation as a key factor in enhancing the tournament’s standing.

"Having a strong Asian team like Iran take part gives the tournament greater technical value and takes it beyond the level of ordinary friendly matches," Hashim said.

He added that facing high-caliber opponents would provide an important test for players and help the coaching staff assess their readiness.

Hashim also stressed that Iraq’s coaching staff should make the most of the tournament to evaluate players and expand their tactical options ahead of future international assignments.

According to the announced schedule, Iraq will face Lebanon in their opening match on Friday before taking on Iran on Nov. 17 at Basra International Stadium.

The clash between Iraq and Iran is expected to provide a competitive test for both sides as they continue their preparations for upcoming international commitments.