Iran to participate at Basra four-nation tournament

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will participate at the Basra four-nation tournament in November.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 9 to 17, features Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine.

The tournament is part of the preparations for the participating national teams ahead of 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The tournament is expected to provide an important opportunity for coaches to test player readiness and assess their levels ahead of official competitions, as the date for continental commitments approaches.

Iran will start the event with a match against Palestine.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group C along China, Kyrgyzstan and Syria.