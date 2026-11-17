TEHRAN- The 23rd International Exhibition of Steel Industries, Metallurgy, Casting, Forging, Metal Mines, Machinery and Related Industries of Iran (IRAN METAFO 2026) began work with the participation of about 450 domestic and foreign companies from Iran and 16 countries worldwide at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

According to IRNA, about 420 domestic companies and 25 foreign representative and brand companies are participating in this edition of the event. The foreign companies present at the exhibition are from Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Spain, China, Turkey, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, the UK, Russia, the Czech Republic, India, and Turkmenistan, presenting their latest products, achievements, technologies, and services.

In this edition, a wide range of industries, including iron and steel, mining industries, non-ferrous metals including copper, aluminum, and zinc, casting, mold making, machining, forging, heat treatment, raw materials, refractories and refractory products, and related equipment and industries, are displaying their latest achievements.

Producers in the field of non-ferrous metals, especially aluminum, producers of raw materials, refractories and refractory products, as well as those active in the casting industry, are among other participating groups in this edition of the exhibition.

Simultaneously with the holding of this edition of the exhibition, numerous conferences, specialized panels, and training workshops will be held with the aim of exchanging knowledge, transferring experiences, and examining current issues and challenges of the metallurgy industry.

The 23rd International Exhibition of Steel Industries, Metallurgy, Casting, Forging, Metal Mines, Machinery and Related Industries of Iran (IRAN METAFO 2026), is running at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground during November 17-20.

Last week, Abdolkarim Jalali, Head of the Metallurgy Exhibition Organizing Committee, said: “This exhibition covers a wide range of industries and activities related to the metal production and processing chain, including iron and steel, mining industries, non-ferrous metals including copper, aluminum, and zinc, casting, mold-making, machining, forging, heat treatment, raw materials, refractories and refractory products, and related equipment and industries.”

He added: “The 23rd International Metallurgy Exhibition is being held with the aim of maximizing the use of the capabilities and capacities of knowledge-based companies and seeks to provide a suitable ground for introducing new technologies, products, and achievements of this industry.”

The CEO of Namanegar Company, explaining the composition of participants in this edition, added: “Iron and steel industrial groups are among the main sections of the exhibition, and as in previous years, they will have a broad and impressive presence.”

He said: “Also, producers and actors in the field of non-ferrous metals, especially aluminum, producers of raw materials, refractories and refractory products, as well as actors in the casting industry, are among other important and highly participating groups in this event.”

The Head of the Organizing Committee of the 23rd IRAN METAFO noted: “Despite the difficult conditions prevailing in the country, this year there has been significant interest in this international event; in such a way that the capacity of the exhibition halls was filled months in advance, and due to limited available space, it was not possible to allocate booths to some applicant companies.”

Jalali emphasized: “Concurrent with the holding of this event, numerous conferences, specialized panels, and training workshops will be held with the aim of exchanging knowledge, transferring experience, and examining current issues and challenges of the metallurgy industry.”

MA