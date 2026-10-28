Iran’s embassy in Kuwait rejects allegations linking Iranian national to assassination plot

TEHRAN— Iran’s embassy in Kuwait has categorically rejected allegations that an Iranian national was involved in a plot to assassinate public figures or undermine Kuwait’s national security, stating that the individual had not been in the country for the past decade.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the embassy expressed deep regret over 'persistent negative approaches' toward Iran, including repeated allegations of Iranian interference in Kuwait’s internal affairs.

It stressed that unfounded accusations against Iranian nationals ran counter to the principles of good neighborliness and international law.

The embassy also called for responsible and prudent policies across the region, warning that, in the wake of the dangerous consequences of US and Israeli military aggression against Iran, regional countries should act with caution to prevent further escalation of tensions.

The statement came after Kuwait’s State Security and Terrorism Crimes Court sentenced three defendants to death over alleged espionage on behalf of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and a purported plot to assassinate senior figures and officials. Eight other defendants were sentenced to five years in prison.