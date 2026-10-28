Araghchi briefs cabinet on Tehran security summit, warns of risks to global energy markets

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has briefed the cabinet on the latest diplomatic developments, with a focus on a quadrilateral meeting in Tehran involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, emphasizing the need for regional cooperation to safeguard security, prevent escalation and protect national sovereignty.

Araghchi presented his report at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, outlining recent diplomatic consultations on regional and international affairs, including discussions with senior officials from neighboring and regional countries.

The report covered meetings involving a Qatari delegation, as well as consultations with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council; Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s defense minister; Asim Munir, Pakistan’s chief of army staff; and Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization.

According to the report, participants in the four-way discussions stressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, developing joint security mechanisms and preventing the further escalation of tensions and conflicts.

They also warned against the 'Israeli regime’s destabilizing policies,' including efforts to weaken regional states, expand military aggression, undermine governments and draw the United States into regional conflicts.

The senior officials underscored the need for regional countries to remain vigilant against developments that could fuel tensions and to deepen cooperation in defence of their sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity.

Regional ownership of security

In a message posted on Instagram following the Tehran meeting, Araghchi described the talks as a valuable opportunity to advance dialogue on regional peace and security and address shared threats and challenges. He said the agreement to continue consultations represented an important step forward.

Turning dialogue into lasting cooperation, the foreign minister stressed, would require agreement on common principles, confidence-building, mutual respect for national sovereignty and practical commitments.

Iran’s position, he said, was that sustainable regional security must be achieved through the participation of regional countries, without the military presence or interference of powers from outside the region.

“This approach is based on the responsibility of regional countries to determine their own destiny,” Araghchi wrote.

He also emphasized the need to counter the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression and destabilization, describing this as essential to protecting countries’ independence and sovereignty and preventing the spread of war.

Instagram message concluded with Iran’s diplomatic motto: “Our Neighbors, Our Priority.”

Energy diplomacy and Persian Gulf security

Araghchi also highlighted the energy dimension of Iran’s recent diplomatic engagements, saying the country’s energy diplomacy had advanced during the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, where discussions addressed global gas markets and energy security.

He warned that any military adventurism initiated by Israel in the Persian Gulf could have potentially devastating consequences for international energy markets, making the prospect a serious concern for both gas-producing countries and consumers.

The foreign minister’s remarks underscored the connection between regional stability and global energy security, as well as the importance of diplomatic coordination among regional states in preventing conflicts that could disrupt international markets.



