Putin to Pezeshkian: Russia honoring all commitments in joint projects with Iran

TEHRAN — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow remains fully committed to all joint projects with Iran, including the continued construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its hospitality and its continued support for Iran in political, security and economic areas, expressing satisfaction that bilateral trade is on an upward and growing trajectory.

He said U.S. unilateral actions in the region have further highlighted the need to strengthen multilateralism and expand cooperation among countries under sanctions.

Regional countries, without reliance on the United States, have the full capability and will to resolve challenges within the region, Pezeshkian stressed.

Pointing to the mutual will of the two countries, he said comprehensive expansion of ties in scientific, economic, industrial, cultural, security and military sectors is achievable.

The Iranian president described the successful holding of Iranian cultural festivals in Moscow, Kazan and Astrakhan as a valuable achievement in bilateral exchanges.

Referring to a report and proposal by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pezeshkian announced that the necessary permits for establishing a representative office of Russian state radio and television in Iran have been issued, with executive coordination underway.

He also welcomed the holding of a reciprocal Russian cultural and media festival and exhibition in Tehran, calling it an effective step toward deepening cultural and media relations between the two countries.

For his part, Putin said trade between Russia and Iran grew by 10.4 percent in the first eight months of 2026.

He added that work on the Bushehr nuclear power plant is ongoing and that Russia is fulfilling all of its obligations under joint projects with Iran.

Referring to his talks with the Iranian president, Putin also expressed hope that developments in the Middle East move in a positive direction.

He described the GECF summit as constructive, saying Russia is always pleased to host the Iranian president.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night before departing Russia, Pezeshkian said detailed and in-depth discussions were held during the GECF summit, leading to good understandings, and described the summit as constructive and fruitful.

Referring to his bilateral meetings with the Russian president and the Emir of Qatar on the sidelines of the summit, he said issues related to agriculture, oil and gas, road construction, security matters and bilateral cooperation were discussed. Overall, it was a very good and productive trip, he added.

