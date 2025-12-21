Iran, China explore ways to deepen strategic economic cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s private sector and Chinese policy institutes held talks on expanding long-term economic and strategic cooperation, focusing on investment, finance and regional connectivity, officials said.

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted representatives from Chinese think tanks alongside officials from Iran’s foreign ministry, in a meeting aimed at strengthening institutional engagement, exchanging policy views and identifying new areas of cooperation between Iran’s private sector and China’s decision-shaping bodies.

Fereydoun Vardinejad, secretary general of the Tehran chamber, said China was a priority partner in the chamber’s strategic agenda, citing targeted trade missions, regular China-focused meetings, analytical bulletins on China’s economy and policies, and efforts to facilitate business links between the two countries.

Tehran chamber vice president Ferial Mostofi highlighted opportunities for joint investment in sectors including energy, infrastructure, advanced industries and new technologies, stressing the need for sustainable mechanisms to attract foreign capital.

Abbas Argon, a member of the chamber’s board and its treasurer, underscored the importance of financial and banking cooperation, outlining existing frameworks and possible steps to ease financial transactions between Iranian and Chinese businesses.

Hessameddin Hallaj, the chamber’s deputy for international affairs and trade development, called for closer institutional ties among chambers of commerce, think tanks and economic bodies, inviting Chinese counterparts to expand bilateral cooperation through trade delegations and the sharing of practical opportunities.

Diako Hosseini, deputy for economic studies and futures research at the Tehran chamber, outlined Iran’s strategic position in regional economic connectivity, pointing to its role in international transit corridors linking East and West.

Chinese think tank representatives described Iran as geopolitically significant, stressing the need for sustained policy dialogue, expert exchanges and greater use of Iran’s private sector capacity to deepen long-term economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

