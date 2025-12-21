My goal is to compete in Nagoya and Los Angeles: Golmohammadzadeh

TEHRAN - Amirali Golmohammadzadeh, the youngest member of Iran’s delegation at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, expressed hope that he will be able to compete in the upcoming Asian Para Games in Nagoya and the 2028 Paralympic Games.

The promising Iranian swimmer won two silver medals and one bronze medal at the Youth Games. Despite being only 12 years old, he demonstrated great potential to shine in the coming years.

“I started swimming at the age of nine. In four national competitions, I won about 50 medals. Because of this, I attracted the attention of the Federation of Sports for the Disabled, and the national team coaches invited me to the national team for the Asian Youth Para Games,” Golmohammadzadeh said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“At the Asian Para Games, I competed as the youngest member of the Iranian delegation and also the youngest participant in the entire Games. I won two silver medals and one bronze medal. In Dubai, I won the bronze medal in the 100m butterfly, and silver medals in the 400m freestyle and the 100m breaststroke. In the 100m breaststroke, I also improved Iran’s national record by two seconds,” he added.

When asked about his future goals, Golmohammadzadeh said: “Competing in the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, which will be held next year, is my short-term goal. My long-term goal is to participate in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. I know the road ahead will be difficult, but with the effort and motivation I have, I will achieve my goals.”

Asked what message he has for children with visual impairments, he said: “My advice to children who are visually impaired or blind is to pursue their favorite sport alongside their studies. Sports, together with education, will bring them a more beautiful and healthier life.”