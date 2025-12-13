Women’s doubles win bronze at 2025 AYPG

TEHRAN - Narjes Soltan Mohammadi/Hananeh Nejati from Iran lost to Japan’s Asako Kurashimo/Miura Riri 3-0 in the U23 Women’s Doubles Classes WD14-20 Semifinals and claimed a bronze medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG).

Iran has sent 194 Para athletes to the Games in 11 sports.

The 2025 edition of the Asian Youth Para Games features 11 sports - archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and armwrestling.

The fifth edition of the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games is being held in Dubai from Dec.10-13.