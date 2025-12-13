TEHRAN - As the Western-centered global order continues to move towards erosion and nations increasingly turn back to their historical identities in search of a renewed place in the world, Iran’s role in shaping the civilizational discourse of Islam has become more significant than ever.

Iran, not merely as a state but as a civilizational actor, presents a model of independence, resistance, and Islamic identity-building that can influence the future of the Muslim world and reshape global power dynamics.

Iran is one of the few countries whose political and cultural identity is not the product of colonial borders but is rooted in a long, continuous experience of governance, culture, and civilization. This deep historical foundation elevates Iran’s status in the Islamic world far beyond that of a regional actor.

The continuity between ancient Iranian identity, Islamic civilization, and the modern era has created a unique platform that enables Iran to pursue the civilizational discourse of Islam not as a temporary political trend but as a long-term historical project.

The interaction between Iranian civilization and Islam has produced a space in which concepts such as justice, spirituality, resistance, rationality, and political independence flourish not only in theory but in practical governance.

Islamic civilization has been one of humanity’s most significant experiences in producing knowledge, culture, spirituality, and political thought. Yet, over the past centuries—particularly during and after the colonial era—many of its capacities were marginalized, and Muslim societies were pushed toward dependence on Western powers.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution marked a turning point in reviving this vast civilizational legacy. Unlike political movements in the region that merely imitated Western models or nostalgically clung to the past, the Revolution introduced Islam as a dynamic, time-responsive, and transformative civilizational framework. This perspective demonstrated that Islam could serve as the foundation for an independent, people-centered, and justice-oriented political system. Consequently, Iran became a source of identity revival and an inspiration for resistance and independence movements across the Islamic world.

Resistance to Western dominance

Western narratives often portray Iran’s resistance as purely political or tactical, but in truth, it is deeply civilizational. Iranian resistance is rooted in the country’s historical and spiritual identity—an identity that has consistently rejected foreign domination and placed sovereignty at the core of its political philosophy.

Despite decades of political pressure, sanctions, psychological warfare, and security threats, Iran has remained steadfast. This resilience stems from a civilizational understanding in which notions such as national dignity, political independence, global justice, and the rejection of domination are fundamental.

Iran has transformed external pressures into opportunities for innovation, self-reliance, and the development of alternative pathways—demonstrating that resistance can be a constructive and future-oriented strategy.

Meanwhile, Iran’s regional influence is not confined to political or military capabilities. It possesses one of the richest reservoirs of soft power in the world, rooted in culture, literature, philosophy, and spiritual traditions.

From Hafez, Saadi, and Rumi to the Shi’a intellectual heritage and its justice-centered worldview, Iran wields a civilizational soft power that resonates deeply across the Muslim world and beyond. This soft power translates into political influence, enabling Iran to play a role in regional developments that is not based on coercion but on cultural and ideological connectivity. The networks of thought, culture, and social values associated with Iran have contributed significantly to shaping the regional discourse of resistance and independence, strengthening Iran’s strategic relevance.

The political landscape of West Asia has undergone profound changes over the past two decades, with the decline of Western dominance being one of the most notable developments. A key factor in this transformation has been the emergence of the "Axis of Resistance," inspired in part by Iran’s model of independence and self-determination. This axis has reshaped security frameworks across the region and challenged long-standing Western military and political structures.

From Lebanon and Palestine to Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, resistance movements grounded in principles of justice, independence, and anti-imperialism have altered the strategic equations in ways unimaginable in the previous century. Iran’s role in nurturing this shared civilizational and identity-based outlook has enabled the emergence of a regional movement in which resistance is not merely a strategy but an existential principle.

The global order in transition

The world is moving toward a multipolar order in which Eastern powers such as China, Russia, and India—as well as civilizational actors like Iran—play increasingly important roles. In this evolving landscape, Iran has sought to shape its foreign relations based on mutual interest, respect, and strategic autonomy.

Membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, expanding ties with Asian powers, involvement in emerging trade corridors, and the strategic “Look East” policy all reflect Iran’s efforts to position itself as a meaningful actor in the new order. Unlike the unipolar world of the past, this new global environment offers Iran the opportunity not just to participate but to influence the direction of international developments—drawing on its civilizational depth as a key asset.

Iran’s civilizational project, however, faces challenges. Western narrative warfare seeks to distort Iran’s image, sow division within the Muslim world, and undermine Iran’s regional partnerships.

Economic pressures, sanctions, and regional rivalries also pose obstacles. Yet, the opportunities available to Iran are equally significant: growing identity consciousness among Muslim nations, repeated failures of Western political models, the rising influence of non-Western powers, and the urgent need for a genuinely independent model of development in the Islamic world. By mobilizing its civilizational heritage and converting challenges into strategic advantages, Iran is positioned to strengthen its leadership within the Islamic civilizational discourse.

Iran’s future role in the Islamic world is defined not by military or economic metrics alone, but by civilizational leadership. This role is grounded in principles such as justice, independence, spirituality, resistance, popular sovereignty, and human dignity—principles that provide a genuine foundation for an Islamic model of development. Iran has demonstrated that Islamic identity can serve as a source of empowerment rather than an obstacle to progress.

This message holds profound significance for the Muslim world, which has long struggled under the constraints of Western-imposed models. Today, with the decline of Western hegemony and the rise of alternative power centers, the Islamic world stands at the threshold of a new historical redefinition. Within this transformation, Iran can play a central role—not through force, but through soft power, civilizational identity, and strategic autonomy.

Iran today is not just a nation; it is a civilizational narrative. A narrative in which resistance is not a reaction but an identity-based choice; in which independence is not a slogan but a foundational principle; and in which Islam is not a historical memory but a civilizational possibility for the future. Iran’s role in shaping the civilizational discourse of Islam is essential and future-defining—a role that may become one of the pillars of the emerging global order. In a world moving toward multipolarity, Iran, drawing upon its civilizational heritage, soft power, and political resolve, has the potential to chart a new course for the Muslim world—one rooted in dignity, sovereignty, and global justice.