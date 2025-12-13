Supervisory board appointed ahead of Parliamentary, Assembly of Experts elections

TEHRAN – The Guardian Council of Iran has selected the members of the Central Supervisory Board tasked with overseeing the upcoming midterm elections for the Assembly of Experts and the Parliament, the council’s spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson Hadi Tahan Nazif announced that Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Reza Modarresi-Yazdi, Ayatollah Abbas Kaabi-Nasab, Siamak Rahpeyk, Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, and Mohammad Hassan Sadeghi Moghaddam have been appointed to the five-member board.

Tahan Nazif said electoral law requires the Central Supervisory Board to comprise five members, who are chosen by the Guardian Council and formally introduced to the Ministry of Interior. He added that, under Article 99 of the Constitution, the Guardian Council is responsible for supervising elections for both the Assembly of Experts and the Parliament.

He also announced that midterm parliamentary elections will be held in five constituencies, while midterm elections for the Assembly of Experts will take place in three constituencies.

The parliamentary by-elections will be held in the constituencies of Tabriz, Azarshahr, and Osku; Bandar Anzali; Naqadeh and Oshnavieh; Bostanabad; and Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Bu Musa, Hajiabad, and Khamir. The seats became vacant after their representatives left parliament to assume posts in the government.

Tahan Nazif said the Assembly of Experts by-elections will be held in South Khorasan, East Azerbaijan, and Tehran, following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi and Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem, and the death of Ayatollah Gholamreza Naimabadi.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the midterm elections for both bodies will be held alongside the seventh round of Islamic City and Village Council elections on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The Assembly of Experts is elected by popular vote for eight-year terms. Candidates must be qualified experts in Islamic jurisprudence, pass written and oral examinations, and receive approval from the Guardian Council. The Guardian Council consists of 12 members appointed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the parliament, five of whom also sit on the Assembly of Experts.