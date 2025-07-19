Key figures retain positions in Iran's Guardian Council presidium

TEHRAN – Hadi Tahan-Nazif, a jurist member and spokesman of Iran’s Guardian Council, confirmed the retention of the council’s leadership for the upcoming year.

Tahan-Nazif announced that the Council will continue its activities with Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati remaining as Secretary, Siamak Rahpeyk as Deputy Secretary, and himself continuing as Spokesperson.

The reappointments follow internal elections conducted during the council’s first session after the reappointment of three senior jurists by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the parliamentary approval of three legal experts.

Tahan-Nazif confirmed the leadership continuity, noting that the elections were held in strict compliance with Articles 23 and 24 of the council’s internal bylaws, which mandate annual leadership elections.

As Iran’s paramount constitutional oversight body, the 12-member council—comprising six jurists appointed by the Leader and six legal experts proposed by the judiciary and approved by parliament—holds vital authority.

Its mandates include legislative review to ensure alignment with Islamic values and the constitution, candidate vetting for all national elections, and electoral supervision.