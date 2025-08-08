Iran, Egypt call for Islamic unity to end Gaza genocide and Israeli attacks on Lebanon

TEHRAN – Iran and Egypt have called for coordinated action by Islamic nations to end Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and escalating assaults on Lebanon, warning of worsening humanitarian and security crises across the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, held a phone conversation late Thursday to discuss mounting regional emergencies and the urgent need for a joint response.

According to a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday, the ministers condemned the “cruel siege” of Gaza and warned against Israel’s plans to intensify military operations and fully occupy the enclave. They stressed that Islamic nations have a responsibility to act decisively, halt the bloodshed, and ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid.

The talks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to “prepare to take control of Gaza City” — a move the United Nations has described as “deeply alarming.” Gaza has endured relentless bombardment and blockade since October 2023, leaving more than 61,000 Palestinians dead. Israel’s restrictions on food and aid have created a man-made famine in which at least 197 people, including children, have died of starvation.

Turning to Lebanon, Araghchi and Abdelatty underscored the need for internal unity and warned against measures that could trigger domestic conflict. They called on Israel to withdraw fully from occupied areas in southern Lebanon and to cease ongoing attacks in violation of the ceasefire.

Tensions in Lebanon have been heightened by US-Israeli pressure for Hezbollah’s disarmament — a demand rejected by the group’s leadership. While Lebanon’s cabinet has backed the principle of placing all weapons under state control, it has avoided setting a timetable. Hezbollah deputy chief Mahmoud Komati denounced the move as a “march in humiliation,” vowing no disarmament while Israeli aggression continues.

The cabinet’s decision sparked protests in Beirut, underscoring public resistance to external pressure amid continued Israeli strikes, including one in eastern Lebanon on Thursday that killed six people.