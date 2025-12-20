“The Hungry Tide” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Indian writer Amitav Ghosh’s novel “The Hungry Tide” has recently been published by Amut Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Nahideh Hashemi.

Published in 2004, "The Hungry Tide" is the fourth novel by acclaimed Indian author Amitav Ghosh. Set against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Sundarbans, a vast and intricate network of islands in the Bay of Bengal, the novel weaves a compelling narrative that explores themes of human connection, environmental fragility, and political upheaval. It revolves around an unlikely trio who voyage together up the river in pursuit of the rare and elusive Irrawaddy dolphin, a symbol of the fragile ecological balance of the region. The novel was well-received, earning the 2004 Hutch Crossword Book Award for Fiction.

The story is set in the treacherous waters and shifting tides of the Sundarbans, a place of haunting beauty and danger. Life here is precarious—residents face frequent tiger attacks, threats of eviction, and the destructive power of tidal floods that can wipe out entire communities without warning. This dangerous, vengeful landscape serves as a vivid backdrop for the lives of three main characters from vastly different worlds, whose paths unexpectedly intersect.

The protagonist, Piyali Roy, is a young marine biologist of Bengali-Indian descent who identifies as American. Raised in Seattle and educated at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla, she travels to the Sundarbans in search of the rare dolphin species Orcaella brevirostris. Her journey begins with a tragic mishap—she is thrown from a boat into crocodile-infested waters. Her rescue comes in the form of Fokir, an illiterate young fisherman whose instinct and understanding of the sea are uncanny. Despite language barriers, Piya and Fokir develop a profound connection, sharing an intuitive bond rooted in their mutual understanding of the natural world.

Piya enlists Fokir's help in her research, and through her journey, she meets Kanai Dutt, a translator and businessman traveling on the Kolkata Suburban Railway to Port Canning. Kanai becomes an integral part of their adventure, bringing his own perspective and background. His idealistic aunt and uncle are long-standing settlers in the region, adding depth to the narrative’s exploration of local culture and history. As the three explore the tidal backwaters and mangroves, they are unknowingly drawn into the region’s undercurrents—political, ecological, and personal—highlighting how unseen forces shape lives in this isolated and volatile environment.

The novel also subtly references the Morichjhanpi massacre of 1978–79, when the West Bengal government forcibly evicted thousands of Bengali refugees from the island, adding a layer of historical and political complexity. Ghosh’s narrative explores the conflict between humanism and environmentalism, emphasizing how political decisions and ecological concerns often clash, impacting vulnerable communities.

Critical reception of "The Hungry Tide" has been mixed but insightful. Alfred Hickling of The Guardian described it as a "Conradian expedition," blending Western assumptions with Indian realities, with some adventure reminiscent of Indiana Jones. Krishna Dutta of The Independent compared it to other regional works, though he noted Ghosh’s challenge in conveying Indian culture to a broader audience. The novel was awarded the Crossword Book Prize and was a finalist for the 2006 Kiriyama Prize. Scholars have discussed its themes of home and homelessness, and the title has even been referenced in scientific discussions on climate change in Bangladesh, illustrating its cultural and environmental significance.

"The Hungry Tide" is a richly layered novel that captures the complex interplay between nature, politics, and human resilience in one of the world's most fragile ecosystems.

