Tehran and Beirut in Middle East’s critical days

TEHRAN - Arman-e-Melli reviewed the latest regional developments, focusing especially on Tehran–Beirut relations.

The paper argued that the rapid pace of change in the Middle East has once again influenced intergovernmental ties. From the perspective of the Islamic Republic’s official discourse, Tehran–Beirut relations are part of a “regional convergence policy.” Yet the realities of Lebanon’s political scene and its complex domestic considerations have pushed the two countries not only into security-related complications but also into efforts to preserve diplomatic relations. In recent months, Iran has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to improve ties with Lebanon, insisting that cooperation must be based on mutual respect and free from the imposition of one side’s will on the other. Within this framework, Tehran stresses that it does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs but welcomes constructive dialogue and any regional or international mechanism that contributes to Lebanon’s stability. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s fragile situation—from political vacuums to economic crisis and border security threats—has made dialogue between the two countries doubly significant. At the regional level, intensifying security rivalries, military maneuvers, and shifting power equations have placed both Iran and Lebanon in a position that demands greater caution and realism.

Farhikhtegan: Smart diplomacy needed to create alliance between Tehran and Ankara

Farhikhtegan addressed the possible visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran. The paper wrote that following last week’s trip by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Iran, reports emerged about Erdogan’s potential visit. These reports suggest that Ankara is facing serious difficulties in managing the situation in Syria. In such circumstances, Turkey is seeking a new scenario in West Asia that would allow it to safeguard its fundamental interests in post-Assad Syria while also defending the new government against Israeli pressure. Given its security dimensions, this scenario requires Iran’s active involvement. Turkey is once again pursuing a diplomatic initiative to rescue itself from the Syrian quagmire—a situation that, if prolonged, could make not only Syria but Turkey itself one of the region’s main targets of instability. In this context, Iran’s cooperation could both assist Turkey as a fellow Islamic country closely aligned with Tehran and slow or halt Israel’s aggressive machinery. For this reason, the paper argued, Fidan’s recent trip and Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Tehran should be welcomed, and a smart diplomatic approach should be adopted to create an alliance between Tehran and Ankara.

Hamshahri: UAE intensifying challenge to Iran’s sovereignty

In an article, Hamshahri addressed Abu Dhabi’s recent statements regarding Iran’s three islands. The paper noted that disagreements between the UAE and Iran over the islands are nothing new. What is new, however, is the accelerated pace at which the UAE has taken up this issue, repeatedly securing the signatures of regional and international actors—from Europe and the United States to China and Russia—on statements endorsing its position. The reason behind Abu Dhabi’s behavior likely stems from two factors. First, the UAE no longer sees itself as the same country it once was; it perceives itself as having a superior position in the region and the world, while viewing Iran as being in a situation that, in its estimation, allows Abu Dhabi to leverage its soft power and geopolitical influence in the matter of the three islands. Second, in its broader and forward-looking perspective, the UAE envisions a different future for the region. It believes the Persian Gulf is on the verge of geopolitical shifts and transformations, and that preparations must be made now to exploit these changes to its advantage—especially in disputes such as this one.

Kayhan: Iran remains the heartbeat of the Axis of Resistance

An analysis in Kayhan argued that Iran remains the central pillar and primary driver of the “Axis of Resistance” across Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria. Despite ups and downs, the loss of certain leaders, and shifting political equations in the region, the Resistance has managed to preserve its cohesion and continuity. This cohesion, the paper emphasized, is rooted in popular support, Islamic discourse, and the strategic frameworks of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The experience of the past two years has shown that the strength and endurance of the Resistance lie not only in military operations but also in crisis management, structural reconstruction, political legitimacy, and public backing. With intelligent leadership and strategic coordination, Iran has advanced this path as a focal point of regional and international security and stability. In fact, the successes of the Resistance in various arenas reflect Iran’s strategic influence and central role in consolidating and guiding the movement—a resilient current that transcends borders, symbolizes defiance against domination, and serves as a model for the region’s future.