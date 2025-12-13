Tehran, Beijing reaffirm close bilateral ties in all areas

TEHRAN – Iran and China have emphasized their commitment to further enhancing mutual relations, highlighting the long history of Tehran-Beijing ties over decades.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeid Khatibzadeh said at the Third Iran–China Dialogue Forum, which kicked off in Tehran on December 13, 2025, that the two countries enjoy relations of their own choosing, not relations based on coercion.

The diplomat said the interests of the two nations make it all the more necessary to “form multi-layered and intertwined relations.”

“On the threshold of the 55th anniversary of the commencement of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, we will, once again, start a new path accompanied by Iranian and Chinese colleagues,” he said.

Khatibzadeh explained that the “principle of Iran-China friendship” will continue to exist despite all pressure and sanctions.

“Regardless of what is happening in the international system, and irrespective of what challenges the United States is exposing the international system to, Iran-China relations are original, lasting … and historical,” he noted.

Also present at the event was Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu, who said relations between Iran and China have followed a healthy and stable course since their establishment more than five decades ago, despite experiencing complex developments.

He noted that Iran and China will mark the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2026, stressing that bilateral ties have remained stable despite various challenges.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, ties between China and Iran have undergone complex developments, yet they have consistently remained on a healthy and stable trajectory—one that has brought significant benefits to the peoples of both countries and has played an important role in promoting peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Cong added that at a time when the international environment is increasingly marked by instability and the rise of unilateralism, the importance of strong Iran–China relations has become even more evident, underscoring the need to adopt the right approaches and further strengthen mutual political trust.

Recalling a statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping that relations with Iran hold a significant place in China’s West Asia diplomacy, the ambassador urged scholars from both sides to recognize the importance of the current juncture and contribute to deepening friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

The Third Iran–China Dialogue Forum is being held by the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) on December 13 & 14, 2025. The event features specialized panels and workshops attended by Iranian and Chinese officials, researchers, and academics.

Topics under discussion in this round of the forum include geopolitical developments in West Asia, new potential for economic and technical cooperation, as well as energy, investment, and food security.

Iran and China have maintained close relations over the past decades, boosting mutual cooperation on various fronts. China has always expressed its opposition to illegal sanctions reinstated against Iran by the West, and, along with Russia, has officially voiced its support for Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

In addition to diplomatic relations, Tehran and Beijing maintain close trade ties as well.

