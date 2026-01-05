Silversmithing, a potential beyond domestic market in tourism industry

TEHRAN--Silversmithing has a high potential for introduction not only in the domestic market, but also in the tourism industry, so that this art can be introduced to the pilgrims and travelers and, along with it, it can be presented as a capital good that is currently well received.

Referring to the historical antiquity and special position of silversmithing art in Mashhad and Neyshabur, Anahita Yarahmadi, a silversmith artist, told ISNA that the art of silversmithing has ancient roots in Khorasan Razavi province.

This art has been prevalent in this region for a long time, and given the special expertise of the artists of this province in the field of silversmithing, this craft is still considered one of the pillars of the prominent handicrafts in the country, she said.

Given the recent developments in the gold and silver market, she said that with jump in gold prices and increase in demand for silver, this art is currently in a suitable position. People, especially in the current situation, have turned more towards silver, which can create new opportunities for development of this craft, she added.

She continued that silversmithing has great potential for introducing not only in the domestic market, but also in the tourism industry.

Yarahmadi said about the artistic capacities of silversmithing for presence in domestic and foreign markets: “Combining old arts with new techniques can be introduced as an innovation in the field of silversmithing. By combining the traditional arts with modern designs, we can create new and different artworks that will attract both domestic market and foreign customers.”

She added that this type of innovation not only ensures that the works are up-to-date, but can also help create an international artistic brand. “Especially, given the unique designs and manufacturing methods that exist in Iranian silversmithing, we can also have influence on global markets.”

Regarding the challenges that silversmith artisans face in the process of producing, supplying, and selling their works, she said: “One of the biggest challenges for artists is the cumbersome laws and problems in the field of production, and unfortunately, the strict laws and restrictions that exist for handicraft producers mean that many workshops and small producers cannot continue their work due to the financial and administrative problems. Many of our workshops are closed and artists are forced to stop their activities.”

The silversmith artist continued that the handicrafts and cultural heritage should pay more attention to the artists. They should provide more facilities to the artists, and markets and exhibitions should be made available to artists for free or under suitable conditions so that they can introduce their works to the public, she pointed out. If conditions are not provided for the display and presentation of the artworks, artists will not be able to fully continue their activities, she warned.

Regarding the role of exhibitions in introducing silversmithing artworks and connecting with audiences, Yarahmadi stated: “Exhibitions and art events play a very important role in introducing the art of silversmithing. Through exhibitions, we can reach new audiences and establish better relationships with them. These events give artists the opportunity to showcase their works in a better way and introduce their new techniques to audiences.”

She added: “One of the benefits of the exhibitions is that we can gain new experiences and meet other artists from all over the country and even the world. These interactions can lead to the growth and development of the silversmithing industry and promote the updating of techniques and design methods in this art.”

Also, art exhibitions and events, as suitable platform for introducing the artworks, play an important role in making this art visible and connecting the artists with their customers, she pointed out

The silversmith artist continued: “Our greatest need is for infrastructures that can be held in form of exhibitions and handicraft markets in the city and country. Holding specialized exhibitions alongside the tourism industry can help make these arts more recognizable. Combining handicraft exhibitions with tourism attractions is an opportunity that can introduce the artisans to the world and have an impact on prosperity of sales market of the artworks."

Yarahmadi noted: “My advice to artisans in this field is to take into consideration to stay up-to-date on production techniques and methods. If we use old methods in silversmithing, we should combine them with new techniques, as these types of innovations can attract the attention of a younger customer.

KD