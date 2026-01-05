Extension of Isfahan subway project awaits UNESCO approval

TEHRAN—The extension of Isfahan’s Metro Line 2 near the city’s UNESCO-listed Jameh Mosque, also known as the Atiq Mosque, is under review at national and international levels and will proceed only after approval from UNESCO, officials said.

Head of Isfahan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Amir Karamzadeh stated that these studies cannot be carried out by the project administrator, and it is necessary for a competent, independent consultant with a specialized grade in the field of subway and urban underground projects to evaluate the accuracy and adequacy of these documents, Mehr news agency reported.

Regarding the fate of Isfahan Metro Line 2 which will pass through the Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, he announced that the Cultural Heritage Ministry will call for an independent consultant to examine this issue in detail.

He clarified that three reputable companies based in Tehran have so far expressed their readiness to participate in this project, and the final selection will be made by next week based on technical, specialized and professional independence criteria.

One of the main topics of discussion regarding the passage of Metro Line 2 through the area of the Atiq Mosque is the issue of archaeological layers and excavation depth. Karamzadeh stated that based on available studies and estimates, archaeological layers in Isfahan are generally located at a depth of 12 to 15 meters, and even in the most densely populated parts of the city, this depth rarely exceeds 13 meters.

He added that the anticipated route for metro to pass through this area is located at a depth of about 25 meters of the ground, and from the perspective of identified archaeological layers, there are no traces at this depth.”

Karamzadeh emphasized that this matter alone is not enough to issue a permit, and all the effects of vibration, land subsidence, and the long-term consequences of the train’s passage must also be examined.

For this reason, while examining the case of the Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, seismic monitoring has begun in other parts of the historical texture through which the metro has passed or will pass, he added.

Karamzadeh continued that the data from these seismic surveys and their technical reports will be made available to the relevant experts to obtain a comprehensive underground monitoring of the level of risk and possible threat to the historical monuments.

He added that this approach allows cultural heritage not to make its decisions solely based on a specific point or project, but rather to have a comprehensive picture of the impact of the metro on the historical texture of Isfahan.

As the implementation of Metro Line 2 has moved closer to the historical texture in recent years, this case has entered a new phase and official correspondence between Iran and UNESCO has increased.

Reports indicate that UNESCO, while requesting an official explanation about the route, depth, and technical studies of the project, has emphasized that any final decision will be subject to the presentation of scientific documentation, independent assessments, and verification of the results of the studies.

Karamzadeh emphasized that any decision regarding the World Heritage Sites is subject to the strict rules of the precincts and regulations approved by UNESCO and ICOMOS (an international non-governmental organization that works for the conservation of monuments and sites around the world) , and it cannot be ruled on with an unexperienced approach.

In this regard, Isfahan Cultural Heritage Department has invited the qualified consultants to participate in this project independently, he added.

According to him, Isfahan Metro Company has previously delivered a set of technical documents, studies and data in form of 38 CDs to the Cultural Heritage Department, which require a detailed, specialized and impartial review.

He continued: "As soon as the necessary funding is secured, a competent consultant will be selected in the coming weeks to review the documents and CDs provided by the municipality and confirm the accuracy of the studies carried out. If the consultant approves, the metro will be allowed to pass through this route, otherwise, the project route will be changed.”

