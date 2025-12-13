Ethiopian parliament speaker says expanding bilateral ties with Iran a ‘priority’

TEHRAN – Ethiopia’s Parliament Speaker, Tagesse Chafo, said Saturday that strengthening and expanding bilateral relations with Iran is a top priority, highlighting opportunities for deeper political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries amid their recent BRICS membership.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Chafo emphasized the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two nations. “Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Iran have existed for over seven decades. Today, the highest-level Ethiopian delegation is visiting Tehran to further develop these historic ties,” he said.

Qalibaf, who hosted the Ethiopian delegation in Tehran, noted that Iran and Ethiopia have shared political and economic relations for over 70 years and aim to broaden cooperation in multiple sectors. “Ethiopia is one of Africa’s largest countries, both in terms of population and economic potential. Strengthening economic, political, and cultural relations is a natural next step,” he said.

Both officials highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering closer ties. Qalibaf said that friendship groups and parliamentary commissions from both countries would work to deepen collaboration and create opportunities for joint initiatives in the shortest possible time.

Chafo stressed that Iran and Ethiopia share strong historical and cultural connections, and that their joint BRICS membership provides a unique platform for enhanced cooperation. “During this visit, we have laid the groundwork for stronger relations across multiple sectors and hope to see significant growth in political, economic, and cultural ties,” he said.

The Ethiopian delegation also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss avenues for expanding bilateral trade, investment, and cultural exchange programs. The visit included formal receptions by Manoochehr Motaki, head of the Iranian-Ethiopian Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Abolfazl Amouyi, Special Assistant to the Speaker for International Affairs.

Both sides indicated plans for reciprocal parliamentary visits, with an Iranian delegation expected to travel to Ethiopia in the near future. Qalibaf also noted that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had previously promised to visit Tehran, signaling further opportunities to strengthen political and economic relations.

The visit underlines Iran’s ongoing interest in developing ties with African countries, while supporting regional stability and mutual economic growth. Officials highlighted potential collaboration in agriculture, energy, engineering, technical sectors, and knowledge-based industries.

In early May, Ethiopia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration between their national police forces in areas such as intelligence sharing, cross-border crime prevention, and security training—an initiative experts say increases Tehran’s influence in the Horn of Africa.

In Tehran, the Ethiopian delegation will also engage in discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, aiming to enhance economic, cultural, and political relations between the two countries through parliamentary diplomacy.