Neighbors continue high-level exchanges as Larijani heads to ‘brotherly’ Pakistan

TEHRAN – Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, has departed for Pakistan in a visit aimed at deepening political and security cooperation between the two neighbors.

Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), announced his trip in a post on X, describing Pakistan as a “friendly and brotherly country” and recalling Islamabad’s support for Tehran during the 12-day war waged by Israel and the United States against Iran in June.

“Iranians have not forgotten that the people of Pakistan stood alongside the people of Iran,” he wrote, stressing that both countries play “important and influential” roles in ensuring lasting regional security and that Iran attaches high value to “brotherly relations” among regional states.

Ahead of Larijani’s arrival in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, said the trip is expected to reinforce cooperation across political, economic, and security domains.

In remarks on Monday, Tipu noted that Larijani’s visit reflects the “broad and ongoing interactions” between senior officials of both countries. He added that the SNSC secretary’s meetings in Islamabad would “undoubtedly play an important role in further consolidating the historic and deep-rooted relations between Iran and Pakistan.”

Pakistan, Iran’s most populous neighbor, has seen bilateral trade surpass $3 billion in recent years. Both sides have repeatedly stated their ambition to raise that figure to $10 billion, calling for targeted planning and the removal of obstacles to cross-border economic activity.

The expansion of economic ties has been a central theme in recent high-level engagements. In late October, Larijani said relations between Tehran and Islamabad are poised to move “beyond existing cooperation” and could be elevated to a “lasting strategic partnership.” His comments came during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, where he underscored the geopolitical weight both countries carry in regional affairs.

Momentum toward deeper cooperation also featured prominently during a visit to Pakistan in early November by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who led a high-level parliamentary delegation to Islamabad.

In meetings with top Pakistani officials, Qalibaf called for a “new phase” in bilateral relations focused on boosting economic, political, and security cooperation. He urged both sides to transform existing agreements into practical mechanisms that can facilitate real economic exchange.