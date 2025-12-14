Iran cinema wins two awards at 16th Baku International Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies won two awards at the 16th Baku International Film Festival, which was held in Azerbaijan last week.

The feature film “Guardian of the Field” directed by Mohamadreza Kheradmandan and the film “The Mould” by Mohammad Reza Nourmandipour were the two Iranian winners of the festival, which was held from December 5 to 9 in Baku, IRNA reported.

Competing in the International Competition of Debut Feature Films, the Best Cinematography award was presented to Morteza Ghafouri for the film “Guardian of the Field”.

The film is about a retired wildlife ranger who is called to rescue a missing girl in a northern Iranian village, and the story goes viral.

Iranian actress Niki Karimi was one of the jurors in this section, who judged 10 entries along with the film critic and screenwriter Nadir Badalov from Azerbaijan, film producer Zeynep Atakan from Türkiye, and film expert Igor Sukman from Belarus.

In the Talents of Asia Competition section, “The Mould” received the Best Film award. The film follows Reza, who faces challenges with his only son after the death of his wife, as he tries to raise his child in his own way.

The Baku International Film Festival was established in 2004 by the Young Filmmakers Center of Azerbaijan.

As the meeting point for young cinematographers, the festival gives a great beginning opportunity for creative people. Each author carries ideas and wants to share them. Such festivals are the platforms for sharing and self–affirmation. This festival combines high human values, artistic taste, and a cinematic approach.

Organized by the Young Filmmakers Center with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Film Agency, the Baku International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Azerbaijan, bringing to the country films that have won awards and success at Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals, and the Oscar Award.

The goal of the festival is to review and discuss films, select the best ones and reach a wide audience, and familiarize local authors with international practices and trends.

This year’s edition of the festival screened 78 films from 34 countries.

