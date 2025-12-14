Navy commander says readiness being boosted in line with emerging threats

TEHRAN – The commander of Iran’s Navy said the force is enhancing its readiness in proportion to evolving threats, citing the country’s growing scientific and technological capabilities in the maritime domain.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of a ceremony unveiling new musical works produced by the Army Navy at the Navy Command Headquarters. Speaking to reporters, Irani said strengthening maritime culture and national authority requires drawing on Iran’s cultural resources to communicate the country’s sea power and strategic standing in all dimensions.

Addressing operational preparedness, the navy commander said the force is ready to counter cyber, electronic, and air–sea threats in line with existing directives. He noted that the Navy relies on domestically produced equipment in these areas and expressed confidence in the force’s ability to meet its objectives.

His comments come amid recent efforts by Iran to expand and modernize its naval capabilities. In November, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy took delivery of a domestically designed and manufactured forward base ship, along with a fully overhauled homegrown destroyer that had capsized during repairs last year. The equipment was handed over during a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, attended by Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Rear Admiral Irani, and other senior military officials.

The Makran-class Kordestan forward base ship is designed to provide rescue and relief capabilities, operate heavy helicopters, and support up to three destroyers on extended missions lasting up to three years without refueling. The Iranian-built Sahand stealth destroyer, first launched in December 2018, is equipped with a helicopter deck, torpedo launchers, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft and anti-ship systems, and advanced electronic warfare capabilities.

Pointing to the importance of naval power globally, Irani said major world powers demonstrate their military strength at sea, adding that maritime capability has historically been one of Iran’s strengths. He said the Navy has specific programs aimed at showcasing the country’s maritime capabilities to the public.

Irani also stressed the importance of presenting Iran’s maritime history in a comprehensive way, linking different historical periods to show continuity between the past and the present.

Referring to external pressure on Iran, Irani said innovation has long been a defining characteristic of Iranians. He cited historical evidence dating back centuries, and in some cases millennia, to underscore Iran’s longstanding maritime and technological capabilities.

He concluded by saying that today, Iranians are seeking to further strengthen the country’s authority at sea in line with their scientific and knowledge-based capacities.