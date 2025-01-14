Iranian Navy to receive new destroyer, unveil strategic base in Oman Gulf

TEHRAN – Iran's Navy is witnessing a significant boost in its maritime capabilities with the upcoming unveiling of the Zagros destroyer and the inauguration of a new military base in Jask.

Designed and built with the latest in maritime technology, the destroyer is poised to become a cornerstone of Iran's naval operations.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Commander of the Iranian Navy, announced the addition of the Zagros destroyer to the naval fleet, highlighting its unique attributes developed through Iranian expertise.

"This vessel, created with domestic knowledge and capabilities, is set to operate in the region, showcasing our naval strength," he stated.

The destroyer is intended to be the most advanced destroyer in the Iranian fleet, equipped with distinctive features for both combat and intelligence-gathering operations.

It includes facilities such as a helicopter hangar and is meant to join the Navy's operations in the region.

In parallel with the destroyer's launch, The Navy inaugurated its largest military hub in Jask, a strategic location on the Gulf of Oman.

The base is outfitted with specialized docks and the most advanced equipment, positioning Iran as a formidable maritime force in the region.

Iran's focus on enhancing its naval capabilities aligns with its broader strategy to exploit the blue economy and assert its influence in international waters.

The Navy has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing both surface and sub-surface vessels, a testament to the country's burgeoning shipbuilding industry.

This independence has enabled Iran to secure naval routes and protect its merchant vessels and oil tankers, a crucial aspect of its economic and security strategy.

The Iranian Navy’s international engagements further bolster its maritime presence.

Joint military exercises with nations such as Russia, China, and Pakistan have enhanced combat readiness and facilitated information exchange on naval rescue operations.

These collaborations are part of Iran's efforts to counter piracy and maritime terrorism, ensuring the security of international trade routes.

Additionally, Rear Admiral Irani praised the contributions of Iranian scientists and knowledge-based companies, asserting that their innovations have challenged "American exceptionalism" and proven that international waters are shared among all nations.

He emphasized Iran's commitment to operationalizing sea-oriented economic policies, with oceanic economics being a key focus.

The strategic importance of Bushehr province was also highlighted, recognized as a hub for sea-based development with a rich history in navigation and maritime activities.

The navy chief also paid tribute to Iran's martyrs and scholars, acknowledging their role in advancing the nation's maritime capabilities.