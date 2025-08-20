Iran launches major naval drills, drawing on lessons from Israel war

TEHRAN – Iran’s naval forces on Wednesday prepared to enter the operational phase of an extensive missile and drone drill, with the drill’s spokesman telling the Tehran Times that the exercises will draw on Iran’s combat and defense experiences from recent years, including the recent 12-day war with Israel.

Vice Admiral Abbas Hassani stated that the drills were thoroughly reviewed on Wednesday and will be carried out on Thursday. “A region in the southern-most borders of Iran, located in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman, will be the location of the drills,” he told the Tehran Times. “We carry out drills on a routine basis every year. The scenarios we practice come from higher bodies.” The vice admiral did not elaborate on which bodies had drawn up the combat scenarios for the new drills. However, the newly-established Defense Council (a subsidiary of the Supreme National Security Council), formed after the recent war with Israel, may be one of them.

“Today, we reviewed the scenarios. They include both defensive and offensive tactics. From sinking a warship to intercepting enemy missiles, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be getting ready to respond to any threat.”

Various naval units will take part in the exercise, including underwater, aerial, and combat units. Coastal-to-sea missile sites and sea-based missile platforms will be in use, with short-range, mid-range, and long-range projectiles ready to be tested.

“We have no limits on the number and types of missiles and drones we will use. Whatever the scenarios require, we will put to use. That’s because our arsenals are full of every kind of weapon needed to prepare for future threats,” Hasani said. “I can tell you, however, that a diverse array of precision-guided cruise missiles with short, medium, and long ranges has been selected to target and destroy surface objectives.”

The vice admiral explained the exercise has two main goals: creating deterrence and assuring the Iranian people that the nation’s armed forces are ready and vigilant.

“Iran is never the aggressor. Our military power is always used to defend our land and people, and that’s why we see fighting the enemy as sacred. The Iranian people must know that the Artesh will fight to the last drop of its blood for the safety and prosperity of Iran.”

Iran’s military officials and political leaders have repeatedly stressed in recent weeks that the 12-day war fought with Israel in June could resume at any moment, and that the armed forces have taken note of that possibility. Reports indicate Iran has moved to repair and strengthen its defense systems and plans to deploy its newer generation of weapons should Israel decide to launch another war.

