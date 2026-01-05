The New York Times reported that at least 80 people were killed in Venezuela following U.S. military strikes.

Among the victims were 32 Cuban citizens, confirmed by Havana, including members of Cuba’s armed forces and interior ministry. President Miguel Díaz Canel honored them as heroes, declaring two days of mourning and praising their “dignity and heroism” in resisting the assault.

For decades, Cuba has stood in solidarity with Venezuela, sending thousands of professionals—teachers, doctors, and security personnel. In recent years, as Washington escalated pressure, Cuban counterintelligence agents and bodyguards became even more vital to President Nicolás Maduro’s protection, helping shield Venezuela from coup attempts. Their presence was not covert but a testament to the strategic alliance between two sovereign nations resisting foreign intervention.

Cuba’s public acknowledgment of the deaths was extraordinary. It revealed the extent of Cuban commitment to Venezuela’s sovereignty and exposed the human cost of U.S. aggression.